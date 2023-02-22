What is Pokemon Day and when is it?

Hardcore fans of the Pokémon franchise may be aware that Pokémon Day is on the horizon, but not everyone will be aware of this yearly celebration.

If you’re a Pokémon fan and want to learn more about Pokémon Day, including what it is and when it takes place, then make sure you keep reading.

What is Pokémon Day?

Pokémon Day is touted as the birthday of Pokémon and was developed as a way to bring fans together.

Various events are held around the globe to help celebrate the anniversary of the first game’s release, including announcements about new Pokémon games as well as updates and events to do with the franchise.

When is Pokémon Day?

Pokémon Day takes place on February 27th, celebrating the release of the first Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games back in 1996.

Pokémon Day has been going on for several years, starting in 2016 which was the 20th anniversary of the original games. Since then, February 27th has been celebrated as Pokémon Day within the community, with each year having a specific theme.

In 2022, new DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield was announced, as well as updates to Pokémon Go.

What is the theme for this year’s Pokémon Day?

For 2023’s Pokémon Day, the theme will be ‘Pokémon Together’. The Pokémon Company claims that this theme ties back to the initial concept of the franchise: connecting with others.

Fans are encouraged to play their favourite Pokémon games with their friends and family to celebrate the occasion. You can even share your Pokémon memories and experiences with others by using the #PokemonTogether hashtag, with selected posts getting the chance to be featured in an interactive mosaic when Pokémon day arrives.

If you’re interested in checking out this interactive mosaic, click the link prior to head over to The Pokémon Company website.