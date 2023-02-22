 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Pokemon Day and when is it?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Hardcore fans of the Pokémon franchise may be aware that Pokémon Day is on the horizon, but not everyone will be aware of this yearly celebration. 

If you’re a Pokémon fan and want to learn more about Pokémon Day, including what it is and when it takes place, then make sure you keep reading. 

What is Pokémon Day?

Pokémon Day is touted as the birthday of Pokémon and was developed as a way to bring fans together.

Various events are held around the globe to help celebrate the anniversary of the first game’s release, including announcements about new Pokémon games as well as updates and events to do with the franchise. 

When is Pokémon Day?

Pokémon Day takes place on February 27th, celebrating the release of the first Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games back in 1996. 

Pokémon Day has been going on for several years, starting in 2016 which was the 20th anniversary of the original games. Since then, February 27th has been celebrated as Pokémon Day within the community, with each year having a specific theme.

In 2022, new DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield was announced, as well as updates to Pokémon Go.

What is the theme for this year’s Pokémon Day?

For 2023’s Pokémon Day, the theme will be ‘Pokémon Together’. The Pokémon Company claims that this theme ties back to the initial concept of the franchise: connecting with others. 

Fans are encouraged to play their favourite Pokémon games with their friends and family to celebrate the occasion. You can even share your Pokémon memories and experiences with others by using the #PokemonTogether hashtag, with selected posts getting the chance to be featured in an interactive mosaic when Pokémon day arrives. 

If you’re interested in checking out this interactive mosaic, click the link prior to head over to The Pokémon Company website. 

You might like…

What is Apple Arcade?

What is Apple Arcade?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Will the PlayStation VR 2 work with PS4? All your questions answered

Will the PlayStation VR 2 work with PS4? All your questions answered

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
What is virtual reality?

What is virtual reality?

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
What is Haptic Feedback? The vibration technology explained

What is Haptic Feedback? The vibration technology explained

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
What is Roblox? The gaming social media platform explained

What is Roblox? The gaming social media platform explained

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
What is Marvel Snap?

What is Marvel Snap?

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.