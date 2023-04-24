If you’re subscribed to a VPN such as NordVPN, you’ve likely come across the term P2P. But what does it mean?

We’ve created this guide to help you out, not only explaining what a P2P VPN is, but also how it can benefit you.

What is a P2P VPN server?

A P2P (peer-to-peer) VPN is similar to a standard VPN, but allows you to download large files (such as videos) from multiple sources at once to substantially speed up the process.

A P2P VPN is able to achieve these quicker download speeds by establishing a direct connection with multiple users on the same server. By having multiple devices contribute to the download, the process becomes more efficient since you’re less likely to be restricted by bandwidth.

To explain this in layman terms, it is best to think of bandwidth like a highway. Imagine the files that you’re trying to download is a line of cars, while the bandwidth of your computer is represented by a road. With all of the cars travelling on one single-lane road, it’s going to take a long time for them to complete their journey.

Having additional roads open up will help to avoid congestion, allowing the cars to travel at higher speeds. In the same vein, a P2P VPN server improves the bandwidth since you’re using other devices to share the burden rather than just your own. This makes a P2P VPN a good option for those who want to download large files quickly.

Otherwise, a P2P VPN shares the same benefits of a standard VPN, creating an encrypted tunnel that allows you to hide your IP address while browsing the web. This prevents third parties from being able to view your browsing history and data.

Using a P2P VPN is perfectly legal in most countries, but they’re often associated with illegal downloads and torrenting and so have garnered a negative reputation. Don’t let that stop you from using a P2P VPN, as there’s nothing wrong with doing so, as long as you stick to legal downloads.