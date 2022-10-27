The wearable market is growing daily, with many options from different brands. But what are Hybrid Smartwatches, and how are they different from a normal Smartwatch?

It feels like almost every technology brand is branching out into the wearable world, with Apple releasing its newest Apple Watch Series 8 earlier this year, and Google throwing its hat into the ring with its first wearable, the Google Pixel Watch.

While many companies are now making Smartwatches, some are also developing Hybrid Smartwatches. If you’re confused as to what a Hybrid Smartwatch does and how it’s different to a typical Smartwatch, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking down what a Hybrid Smartwatch is and what features it has.

What is a Hybrid Smartwatch?

Hybrid Smartwatches are becoming a lot more popular within the wearable industry, as they offer a mix of features from both traditional analogue watches and classic Smartwatches.

While there is no set definition, Hybrid Smartwatches usually look like traditional watches, they usually don’t feature a touchscreen and they don’t need to be as charged as often, which means they can be worn for longer periods of time.

This would mean that the Apple Watch Series is not classified as a Hybrid, since it does not look like a typical watch and it will need to be charged almost every day.

Devices like the Garmin Marq gen 2 and the Garmin Vivomove, however, do fall into this category. While the former packs an AMOLED touchscreen, neither of them particularly looks like a typical Smartwatch due to the rounded faces and minimalistic design.

What can a Hybrid Smartwatch do?

Hybrid Smartwatches share a lot of the same features as a typical smartwatch; many can track your steps, show you how many calories you’ve burnt throughout the day and some can even track your sleep. The latter feature is less common, as Hybrid Smartwatches are not necessarily designed to be worn all day.

They will also still alert you of notifications on your phone in the same way a traditional Smartwatch will, although the notifications may be more subtle. Features like alarms and remote camera shutter control can also be present, however, Hybrid Smartwatches usually don’t have as many options when it comes to screen customisation or app support.

Few Hybrid Smartwatches also come with health features beyond step tracking, although some models like the Withings ScanWatch do come with a heart rate sensor.

And since a lot of Hybrid Smartwatches do not come with touchscreens, they can last a lot longer than traditional Smartwatches. This helps to eliminate nightly charging, with some models being able to last up to six months before the coin-cell battery inside needs to be replaced. And while that may sound more time-consuming than simply charging it, replacing a coin cell is very inexpensive and can be done at home.

Are Hybrid Smartwatches better than traditional Smartwatches?

We cannot say that Hybrid Smartwatches are better than traditional Smartwatches, however, they may be ideal if you’re looking for some of the benefits of a Smartwatch while still maintaining a traditional design.

If you’re looking for a Smartwatch that can track intensive workouts and hikes, a typical Smartwatch will likely be best, as they usually come with more features and support for apps and services.

The benefits of a Hybrid Smartwatch are the minimalistic design and the extended battery life, and they will be better suited for those looking for an upgraded watch, rather than something that is used to track your fitness or with a variety of app support.