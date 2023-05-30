Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023: Everything you need to know

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 is set to kick off this week, bringing with it a smorgasbord of new game announcements, updates to upcoming Quest games and developer-focused roundtable discussions.

It’s set to be an exciting date in the calendar for Quest 2 fans, then, but the question is, how can you watch it live?

We’ve got everything you need to know about Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase right here, from event timings to how to watch live and what you should expect from this year’s announcement.

When is the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023?

Meta has confirmed that this year’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will take place on 1 June 2023 at 10am PT, which translates to 1pm ET, 6pm BST and 7pm CEST depending on where in the world you’re tuning in from.

That’s the main show, anyway. For the first time, Meta is also set to stream a pre-show event that starts at 9:45am PT (12:45pm ET, 5:45pm BST and 6:45pm CEST) with even more trailers and announcements. There will also be a developer-focused roundtable right after the 40-minute main event ends if you still haven’t got your fill.

How can I watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase from home?

The good news is that, as with most tech announcements in 2023, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will be livestreamed for those that want to tune in from home.

As with previous Meta gaming showcases, the stream is set to be available on Facebook (somewhat obviously) along with popular sites including YouTube.

We’ll embed the YouTube stream below once it’s available to make things a little easier, so you can simply bookmark this page and head back when the show is about to begin.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Can I watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase in VR?

Suppose you truly want to enter the metaverse. In that case, the company has also confirmed that the gaming showcase will be available to watch via Meta Horizon Worlds, the company’s social VR platform, in regions where it’s available.

If you’re interested, simply subscribe to the Meta Horizon Worlds event and don your headset when the announcement begins.

What to expect from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023

As for the specifics of what Meta will showcase during the event, there’s not a lot out there at the moment.

Meta has stayed pretty quiet on what to expect, only confirming minor details like the fact it’ll be hosted by Oculus Studio Executive Producer Ruth Bram, and will feature a range of new game announcements and updates to previously-announced titles.

Meta has also confirmed that the main show will last for a total of 40 minutes, though there will also be a 15-minute pre-show and a post-show roundtable for those that want to get more insight into upcoming Quest titles.

In terms of specifics, it’s likely that we’ll get updates to big-name VR titles first revealed at Meta’s Gaming Showcase in 2022 including the hotly-anticipated GTA: San Andreas VR and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. What are you hoping to see from Meta’s 2023 Quest Gaming Showcase? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter.