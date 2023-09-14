Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Huawei TruSeen?

In the modern era, smartwatches can do a ton of different things, but one of the most popular uses for a smartwatch comes down to various health monitoring applications, with heart rate monitoring being a key one of those applications.

When it comes to Huawei, the brand has its own heart rate monitoring tech, TruSeen. If you want to know every important detail about Huawei TruSeen, then check out our guide below.

TruSeen is Huawei’s heart rate monitoring tech, which the company uses in its smartwatches, like the Huawei Watch GT line.

TruSeen has been around for years, and since its introduction, the technology has grown and changed a lot from its original 1.0 implementation to the 5.0+ version of TruSeen. TruSeen 1.0, for example, only was capable of monitoring static heart rates, while the 5.0+ version monitors dynamic heart rates, has significantly improved data processing capacity, holds signal better, and is far more accurate.

With TruSeen today, you can use a Huawei smartwatch to keep track of your heart rate during workouts or runs, yoga, aerobics, or, really, any number of high-intensity activities. Basically, the technology does just about everything you’d want it to do when it comes to monitoring heart rate. However, TruSeen is still maturing, too, and the latest version, TruSeen 5.5+, found in Huawei’s Watch GT 4 has some key improvements to the technology.

The latest iteration of TruSeen makes use of machine learning to enhance data processing from smartwatch sensors, increasing overall accuracy, according to Huawei. This is most useful in less-than-optimal conditions, like during particularly dynamic activities or in low-temperature environments, so with this version of TruSeen, you should have more consistent heart rate monitoring in general, regardless of where you are or what you’re doing.

If you’re interested in some high-tech heart monitoring, make sure to give the Huawei’s Watch GT 4 a look, as this smartwatch incorporates the latest 5.5+ version of the TruSeen tech.

