What is a smart ring? The wearable tracker explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Although smart rings have been around for several years, 2024 is set to be a particularly busy year for the wearable tracker.

Samsung revealed its Galaxy Ring at MWC in February 2024 and other big brands have followed suit, or are at least rumoured to be working on their own offering,

But what actually is a smart ring, what does it track and how does it work? Keep reading to learn more about the wearable device.

What is a smart ring?

A smart ring is a wearable health and fitness tracker that is designed to fit on a finger, just like a traditional ring. 

Smart rings are fitted with sensors to monitor and track your health metrics and combine Bluetooth and Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. It’s best to think of them like a smartwatch, but for your finger rather than your wrist.

What does a smart ring track?

The type of sensors will depend on the smart ring itself and its manufacturer, but they generally tend to include sensors which collect data on your heart rate, blood pressure, step counts and sleep patterns. 

Other models can track menstrual cycles, ovulation prediction and even track moods, wellbeing and stress levels. 

How does a smart ring work?

Unlike smartwatches and other wearable fitness trackers, a smart ring isn’t fitted with a screen for users to see their metrics on the device itself. Instead, smart rings come with a paired app which means tracked data is sent to your device for you to view.

To share your data, smart rings combine Bluetooth and Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. Not only does this ensure data is securely sent to your smartphone, but the NFC technology allows for an extra layer of security by working as a two-factor authentication for online log-ins and even lets users make wireless payments.

When connected to your smartphone, smart rings can also alert you when receiving notifications for incoming calls or messages.

