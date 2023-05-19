VPN guide for smartphones: All of your questions answered

A VPN for your smartphone can be critical in keeping you and your data safe while browsing the web.

Not everyone will be convinced that they need a VPN. Despite their ever-growing popularity over the last couple of years, it can be a hard sell getting someone to pay for yet another subscription for their devices.

But VPNs are vital in ensuring that you’re staying safe online, helping to keep your private data away from prying eyes.

That’s why we’re going to be running through everything you need to know about using a VPN on your mobile device. Keep reading to find out the importance of using a VPN, which VPN apps are available and if it affects the performance of your phone.

Why do you need a VPN for your smartphone?

VPNs allow you to establish a secure connection to the internet via an encrypted tunnel to a remote server. This will hide your IP address, meaning that third parties cannot determine your location, browsing history or identity.

Using a VPN on your mobile device helps to protect you and your internet activities from curious third parties. Since your mobile device is likely home to a lot of personal details such as passwords, email addresses, bank information and the like, your phone is something that should be protected where possible.

Anyone who regularly connects to public Wi-Fi is also more susceptible to being hacked or having their data stolen. While using your data plan is the safer option, there is still a risk that your device can be targeted, which is a larger threat if you are accessing banking apps or personal accounts on your device.

Overall, using a VPN on your phone is a lot safer than not doing so. It limits the amount of data that hackers or third parties can access and ensures that you can freely browse while using public Wi-Fi services.

Which VPNs have smartphone apps?

Most VPN services have their own dedicated smartphone apps, with a majority being available on both iOS and Android devices. One of the most popular VPN apps is NordVPN; NordVPN comes in various bundles, with the more expensive options coming with more features to keep you safe, such as NordPass and Nord Threat Protection.

Does a VPN affect phone performance?

Due to the added encryption process, you will likely encounter a slower internet connection when browsing the web with a VPN. This will also depend on the VPN service and server that you are using.

But a VPN shouldn’t impact the overall performance of your phone when operating offline.

Does a VPN drain your phone battery?

A VPN will have an effect on your phone’s battery life since it’s application that is constantly running in the background when activated. The extent to which it affects battery life will depend on the phone and VPN that you are using.

It’s believed that there will be a 5% to 15% battery decrease on your mobile device when connected to a VPN. While this is not massively draining, it may mean your phone is unable to last the full working day if stamina is already a concern.