NordVPN server list: Which countries are covered?

One of the best aspects of NordVPN is that it provides access to servers in a wide range of countries: 60 in total, to be precise.

This can be useful for a number of reasons, whether it’s accessing your accounts from certain websites while abroad, or even just to maximise your privacy.

But which countries does a NordVPN subscription allow access to? We’ve listed all 60 countries below. And if you like the idea of this much flexibility, then it’s worth checking out the latest NordVPN deal.

Which countries does NordVPN cover?

NordVPN has over 5000 servers worldwide, covering a whopping 60 countries.

When subscribing to NordVPN, you’ll be able to pick a server from any of these 60 countries. Performance will vary depending on how congested each server is, but that issue should hopefully be avoided with so many servers across the globe.

If you want to know exactly which countries are included, check out our breakdown below.

Americas

United States (15 cities)

Canada (3 cities)

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Costa Rica

Chile

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany (2 cities)

Netherlands

France (2 cities)

Sweden

Switzerland

Belgium

Denmark

Norway

Poland

Ireland

Czech Republic

Italy

Spain

Finland

Serbia

Austria

Slovakia

Slovenia

Bulgaria

Hungary

Latvia

Romania

Portugal

Luxembourg

Ukraine

Greece

Estonia

Iceland

Albania

Cyprus

Croatia

Moldova

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Georgia

North Macedonia

Lithuania

Asia Pacific

Australia (5 cities)

Singapore

Japan

Hong Kong

New Zealand

Taiwan

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea

Thailand

Africa and Middle East