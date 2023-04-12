 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

NordVPN server list: Which countries are covered?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

One of the best aspects of NordVPN is that it provides access to servers in a wide range of countries: 60 in total, to be precise. 

This can be useful for a number of reasons, whether it’s accessing your accounts from certain websites while abroad, or even just to maximise your privacy. 

But which countries does a NordVPN subscription allow access to? We’ve listed all 60 countries below. And if you like the idea of this much flexibility, then it’s worth checking out the latest NordVPN deal. 

NordVPN is available for as little as £2.56 per month free when using the code TrustedReviews at checkout. This bags you a two-year subscription, while Nord is also throwing in an extra three months at no extra cost. 

NordVPN Deal

NordVPN Deal

NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off + 3 months free from just £2.56 per month free using code TrustedReviews at checkout

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2..56/mo
Buy now

Not only will a subscription provide you with a wide range of servers, but you’ll also gain access to add-on features such as NordLocker and NordPass

Which countries does NordVPN cover?

NordVPN has over 5000 servers worldwide, covering a whopping 60 countries. 

When subscribing to NordVPN, you’ll be able to pick a server from any of these 60 countries. Performance will vary depending on how congested each server is, but that issue should hopefully be avoided with so many servers across the globe. 

If you want to know exactly which countries are included, check out our breakdown below. 

Americas 

  • United States (15 cities)
  • Canada (3 cities)
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Costa Rica
  • Chile

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany (2 cities)
  • Netherlands
  • France (2 cities)
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Ireland
  • Czech Republic 
  • Italy 
  • Spain
  • Finland
  • Serbia
  • Austria
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia 
  • Bulgaria
  • Hungary
  • Latvia
  • Romania
  • Portugal 
  • Luxembourg
  • Ukraine
  • Greece
  • Estonia
  • Iceland
  • Albania 
  • Cyprus
  • Croatia
  • Moldova
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Georgia
  • North Macedonia
  • Lithuania 

Asia Pacific 

  • Australia (5 cities)
  • Singapore 
  • Japan
  • Hong Kong
  • New Zealand
  • Taiwan
  • Vietnam
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • South Korea
  • Thailand

Africa and Middle East

  • South Africa
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Israel 
  • Türkiye

You might like…

How to watch Man City vs Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Man City vs Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
What is NordLocker? The file encryption service explained

What is NordLocker? The file encryption service explained

Gemma Ryles 21 hours ago
How to turn off auto connect on NordVPN

How to turn off auto connect on NordVPN

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
What is a dedicated IP address?

What is a dedicated IP address?

Ryan Jones 7 days ago
Australian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Australian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
How many devices can you install NordVPN on?

How many devices can you install NordVPN on?

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.