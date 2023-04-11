 large image

What is NordLocker? The file encryption service explained

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

NordVPN comes bundled with a variety of different features and add-ons to help you keep safe while browsing the web, including NordLocker.

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN services currently on the market. VPNs can be great ways of ensuring security while using online services as it blocks your IP address from prying eyes, keeping your virtual traffic encrypted.

We’ve already taken a closer look at how NordVPN compares to services like SurfShark, but today we want to break down some of the features that you can access with a NordVPN Complete membership, like NordLocker. 

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the password platform, including what benefits it brings as well as how much it will cost you. 

What is NordLocker?

NordLocker is a file security platform, allowing users to secure, backup and access all of their files through a private file vault on the web or through desktop and mobile apps. It is built on a zero-knowledge architecture, meaning that Nord knows nothing about what is being stored in your vault.

Unlike some other cloud providers, the user alone holds all of the encryption keys and can choose when and what to share with others, adding an extra layer of security. 

NordLocker file sharing service
Image Credit (NordVPN)

NordLocker helps to keep its customers safe by securing photos, videos and files, ensuring that unauthorised users cannot access your information. Moreover, this cloud storage platform allows customers to backup and sync files to access all their devices with a built-in drag-and-drop interface to make it as accessible as possible. 

You’re able to sign up to NordLocker either with a Nord VPN Complete subscription, which bags you 1TB of cloud storage, or separately with either a dedicated personal or business NordLocker plan.

You can sign up for free with the most basic personal plan, but it limits you to 3GB of cloud storage. You can whack up the cloud storage up to 2TB if you’re willing to spend some money.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.

