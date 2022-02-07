PS5 Pro: What to expect from Sony’s next console

Sony is expected to release a PS5 Pro following the successful launch of the standard PS5 console. However, the company has been tight-lipped about it so far, so we’ve only got rumours to go by right now.

We’ve rounded up the most credible rumours right here, while also assembling our own wish list for the upcoming console, highlighting the features that we want to see the most.

So without further ado, here’s everything we know about the rumoured PS5 Pro console right now.

The PS5 Pro isn’t expected to arrive until 2023, according to YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead. The channel’s founder said, “There is a PlayStation 5 Pro coming in a similar timeframe to when one came out after the original PS4 launch.”

The PS4 Pro launched in 2016, which was three years after the vanilla PS4 console. As such, it’s likely that Sony will be aiming for a similar time gap between the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

However, the ongoing GPU shortage may well delay those plans. With Sony struggling to keep up with demand for the PS5, there’s a good chance that it may decide to push the PS5 Pro back by a year or two.

Price

The price for the PS5 Pro is still up in the air. Moore’s Law is Dead has suggested Sony could potentially set a price as high as $700 if it chose to really push the hardware, but also conceded that it would make more sense to stick to a similar price point as the PS5’s RRP of £450 / $490.

The original PS4 launched with a £349.99 / $399.99 price, while the Pro model launched at the same price point, triggering a price cut for the former. It’s likely that Sony will go for a similar tactic for the PS5 Pro.

Specs and performance

With the PS5 Pro yet to be confirmed by Sony, the specs have not been revealed just yet. But that can’t stop us from predicting what kind of performance you can expect.

The big question is whether the PS5 Pro will be powerful enough to support 8K gaming. We personally think it’s unlikely, as most people don’t own an 8K TV and unlikely will in 2023. Currently, the PS5 has the ability to support 8K however Sony doesn’t allow it yet. This could change with a software update.

A performance bump would still be useful though, allowing the PS5 to hit a high frame rate while playing games in 4K with the likes of ray tracing activated.

By the time Sony launches the PS5 Pro, AMD will have launched its Zen 4 processors and RDNA 3 graphics cards. It’s possible that Sony will use these new CPU and GPU architectures for the PS5 Pro, although this could increase the cost of the console substantially.