PS5 Pro: What to expect from Sony’s next console
Sony is expected to release a PS5 Pro following the successful launch of the standard PS5 console. However, the company has been tight-lipped about it so far, so we’ve only got rumours to go by right now.
We’ve rounded up the most credible rumours right here, while also assembling our own wish list for the upcoming console, highlighting the features that we want to see the most.
So without further ado, here’s everything we know about the rumoured PS5 Pro console right now.
Release date
The PS5 Pro isn’t expected to arrive until 2023, according to YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead. The channel’s founder said, “There is a PlayStation 5 Pro coming in a similar timeframe to when one came out after the original PS4 launch.”
The PS4 Pro launched in 2016, which was three years after the vanilla PS4 console. As such, it’s likely that Sony will be aiming for a similar time gap between the PS5 and PS5 Pro.
However, the ongoing GPU shortage may well delay those plans. With Sony struggling to keep up with demand for the PS5, there’s a good chance that it may decide to push the PS5 Pro back by a year or two.
Price
The price for the PS5 Pro is still up in the air. Moore’s Law is Dead has suggested Sony could potentially set a price as high as $700 if it chose to really push the hardware, but also conceded that it would make more sense to stick to a similar price point as the PS5’s RRP of £450 / $490.
The original PS4 launched with a £349.99 / $399.99 price, while the Pro model launched at the same price point, triggering a price cut for the former. It’s likely that Sony will go for a similar tactic for the PS5 Pro.
Specs and performance
With the PS5 Pro yet to be confirmed by Sony, the specs have not been revealed just yet. But that can’t stop us from predicting what kind of performance you can expect.
The big question is whether the PS5 Pro will be powerful enough to support 8K gaming. We personally think it’s unlikely, as most people don’t own an 8K TV and unlikely will in 2023. Currently, the PS5 has the ability to support 8K however Sony doesn’t allow it yet. This could change with a software update.
A performance bump would still be useful though, allowing the PS5 to hit a high frame rate while playing games in 4K with the likes of ray tracing activated.
By the time Sony launches the PS5 Pro, AMD will have launched its Zen 4 processors and RDNA 3 graphics cards. It’s possible that Sony will use these new CPU and GPU architectures for the PS5 Pro, although this could increase the cost of the console substantially.
The Trusted Reviews wish list
With so little information available on the PS5 Pro right now, we’ve decided to make our own wish list of features we’re hoping will star on Sony’s next console. Without further ado, here they are:
4K at 120fps performance
The PS5 is capable of a variable refresh rate, allowing a game’s refresh rate to climb as high as 120Hz. However, the PS5 isn’t capable of pushing the frame rate that high when running AAA games at a 4K resolution, especially when ray tracing is activated.
I’m hoping this changes with the PS5 Pro, as it would result in smoother motion, which is especially important for multiplayer shooters like Destiny, which Sony recently acquired.
2TB storage
The biggest issue with the PS5 is its meagre storage space. It currently only offers 825GB of SSD storage for all of your games, which really isn’t much at all. Call of Duty: Vanguard requires 89.84GB of space alone, demonstrating how quickly you’ll be running out of space.
With SSD prices falling, Sony will be in a better position to fit them inside the PS5 Pro when it launches in either 2023 or 2024. I feel that 2TB of storage should be the minimum, especially as games are only going to grow in size as they become more complex.
Sleeker design
It’s no exaggeration to say that the PS5 is a massive console. Sony has made sure that its console has plenty of airflow to prevent it from overheating, but that has meant it’s proven difficult to find a home for the PS5 without it becoming an eyesore.
I’m hoping Sony comes up with a solution to improve the thermal efficiency of its PS5, so then it can cut down on the size of the PS5 Pro. As the last thing we need is Sony making the Pro variant even bigger. It would also be great to get multiple colour options at checkout, so we don’t need to purchase a separate colour plate accessory to improve its looks.