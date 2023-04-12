If you’re looking to boost your privacy when browsing the web, you might have considered installing a VPN.

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPNs – or virtual private networks – on the market, but is it safe to use?

Here’s everything you need to know about NordVPN and your security based on what the company itself says about how it protects your data.

Is NordVPN safe and secure?

Like other VPNs, NordVPN provides an additional layer of privacy when you browse the web.

It does this by encrypting your internet traffic and hiding your IP address, preventing your internet service provider, government agencies and other third parties from intercepting your data and stopping your identity and location from being exposed.

So, what makes NordVPN so safe?

According to the company, what makes NordVPN secure is a combination of all the elements a VPN should have combined with some bonus security features that boost your privacy even further.

This includes Threat Protection to block ads, trackers and malware, a Dark Web Monitor to scan the web for any leaked login credentials that might belong to you and Split Tunneling, which allows you to keep your usual IP on specific apps.

NordVPN also has an Auto-connect feature to automatically join a server whether you’re at home or on a public Wi-Fi network, Double VPN to encrypt your data and change your IP twice and Obfuscated Servers to hide the fact you’re even using a VPN.

Finally, NordVPN comes with a browser extension and is supported on up to six devices, meaning you can make sure you’re protected on your phone, laptop, at home and at work.

NordVPN suffered a security breach in 2018, which put subscriber’s private information at risk. But Nord has since tightened its security and has a no-logging policy that means it does not store/collect any personal data or browsing history of its users. The company uses independent audits to back up these claims too.

Nord also says it “will only comply with requests from foreign governments and law enforcement agencies if these requests are delivered according to laws and regulations”. As a result, we’re very confident that NordVPN is safe and secure to use.

