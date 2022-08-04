Anyone who hasn’t upgraded to the next-gen Microsoft console may be wondering if they can play all the latest games. Keep reading to find out if you can play any Xbox Series X games on your Xbox One.

One of the best features of the latest Xbox Series X and Series S console is its backwards compatibility. You can play a selection of titles from the Xbox One and even some games from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox. One of the benefits of gaming on the latest console is that some games perform better, with some titles offering faster frame rates, improved resolution and auto HDR.

However, it isn’t so simple if you want to play more recent titles on the Xbox One. Thankfully, there is a way to play Xbox Series X games on your Xbox One, keep reading to find out how.

Can you play Xbox Series X games on Xbox One X?

You can play Xbox Series S games on your Xbox One, though there are some caveats. You cannot use a physical game disk meant for the Series X on your Xbox One since they are not compatible with the old consoles. This means that you will need to purchase games digitally if you want to play along.

However, Xbox Cloud Gaming has launched for both consoles, though it is only available for those that have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This feature means that Xbox One owners can play some next-gen games, such as The Medium and Microsoft Flight Simulator. The selection of Series X games on Cloud Gaming is not that large at the moment, but Microsoft has claimed that more titles will appear in the future.

Some titles, like Forza Horizon 5 and Elden Ring, have also been released for both consoles, meaning that you won’t need Xbox Cloud Gaming to enjoy the game.

When looking at the Microsoft Store for Xbox you can check which games have specific Xbox One releases, and you can check Xbox Cloud Gaming to see which other games are available. To access Cloud Gaming you need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which can be purchased for $15.99/£10.99 a month.