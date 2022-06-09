Xbox Cloud Gaming will soon include your own games library

While the Xbox Cloud Gaming feature serves-up many of the best Xbox Game Pass on the go, wouldn’t it be nice to have your own games on tap too?

Well, later this year, that might just be the case. As part of a slew of announcements for the Xbox platform, Microsoft says “select” games from your personal library will be playable from the cloud.

Microsoft isn’t offering too many details thus far, but the launch of “select” games in the cloud will begin before the end of the year. And no, Microsoft isn’t saying which.

In an Xbox Wire blog post summarising the announcements, Microsoft said: “We’re excited to share that later this year, it’s our intent to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library.”

Elsewhere, Microsoft said it is bringing demos to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft says it will help indie developers “build excitement for the their games.”

Microsoft says: “Participating developers will be able to see how their demos perform, and be compensated, enabling them to bring their creativity to Xbox and reach new audiences with Game Pass.”

As we reported earlier today, Microsoft announced the Xbox App is coming to Smart TV platforms, starting with Samsung’s 2022 range, with the company promising the experience will be like using any streaming app.

It’s part of Microsoft’s Xbox Anywhere plan that includes freedom from the traditional Xbox games consoles. Microsoft is also planning to launch a dedicated Xbox streaming stick to democratise access to some of the best Xbox games even further.