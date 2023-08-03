Armored Core VI system requirements: The necessary PC specs revealed

Following the colossal success of Elden Ring, FromSoftware is returning to its roots by launching a new Armored Core entry.

The series is known for its explosive mecha-based combat, and has been dormant for 10 years, with the last game in the series hitting stores back 2013.

Armored Core fans won’t need to wait much longer, with Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon confirmed for August 2023.

But is your PC up to scratch in order to run Armored Core VI at an optimal performance? We’ve created this guide to help you answer that question, so keep on reading for a thorough breakdown.

Minimum Specs

Operating System Windows 10 Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-8600K Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory 12GB RAM Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 960 Graphics (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 480 Storage 65GB

FromSoftware has officially revealed the Armored Core VI system requirements, and they look very reasonable, allowing the vast majority of gaming PCs to run the mecha shooter.

The recommended Intel processor launch as far back as 2017, making it six years old. The suggested AMD Ryzen 3 3300X is far more modern with a release year of 2020, but you can find it in various online retailers for less than £100/$100.

It’s a similar situation when it comes to the GPU, with the recommended Nvidia GTX 960 launching in 2015 and the AMD Radeon RX 480 in 2016. According to the Steam hardware survey, the vast majority of PC gamers already have more powerful specs, so this shouldn’t be a problem.

The only PC spec that may prove problematic is the memory, with FromSoftware recommending 12GB of RAM. Many laptops come with 8GB of RAM instead, which doesn’t quite meet the requirement. It’s easy enough to upgrade your RAM for a desktop PC though.

Armored Core VI will take up quite a bit of storage space too, coming in at a whopping 65GB. It’s not quite as much space as the 90GB swallowed up by Diablo VI, but it will still take up a considerable amount of your space if you’re only using a 512GB drive.

FromSoftware is yet to release any information for the recommended system requirements, so we don’t know what kind of specs you’ll need for an optimal Full HD, Quad HD or 4K performance. But as soon as we hear more on that front, we’ll make sure to update this article with the relevant information.