Blizzard Entertainment has finally announced Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2019 after years of anticipation from fans, and it looks pretty fantastic.

The announcement was made with a 9-minute cinematic trailer alongside a glimpse at gameplay which appears to run on an updated engine, although maintains many of the motifs fans have come to expect from the series.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Diablo 4 from BlizzCon 2019 including all the latest news, release date, trailers, gameplay and more.

Diablo 4 release date – when is it coming out?

Currently in development for PS4, Xbox One and PC, no solid release date has been confirmed for Diablo 4. However, given a playable demo is already at BlizzCon 2019, we’re hoping it wil launch in latter months of 2020. Fingers crossed!

Diablo 4 trailer

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Be warned, it’s surprisingly violent and not for the faint-hearted, ending with a particularly gruesome creature making her appearance:

Diablo 4 is very much going back to its roots in terms of art style, abandoning the somewhat cartoonish aesthetic of the third instalment for a more gritty, grounded style reminiscent of gothic fantasy. It’s also especially gruesome, so be prepared for that. Oh, and there’s also a gameplay trailer:

Diablo 4 gameplay – how does it play?

“True to the franchise’s roots, Diablo IV will deliver visceral combat, gruesome and varied monsters, an epic hunt for legendary loot, and endless playability and progression. Players will find a lifetime’s worth of adventure scattered across a land rooted in unique ecologies and inhabited by dangerous new foes,” reads a press release from Blizzard Entertainment.

“Diablo IV is being developed using modern technology that pushes the franchise to dark, new depths. This technology is at the heart of everything players will see, hear, and feel—delivering much higher fidelity and a more engrossing experience.”

Three classes were introduced at BlizzCon 2019 in the form of Druid, Barbarian and Sorceress. All of these will be playable at a demo on the showfloor with their own personalised skills, mounts and modes of progression we’ll see expanded in the full game. We’ll expand on this section with more detail once we know more.

