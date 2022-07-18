 large image

Your Amazon account might be eligible for this secret Galaxy Watch 4 deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Galaxy Watch 4 has already fallen in price by £100, but some people will be able to snag another £30 off thanks to this secret offer.

While we wish that everyone could benefit from this offer, it looks like certain lucky Amazon members will get to enjoy an extra £30 off at the checkout. Just check below the price to see if there’s a tick-box that allows you apply the discount at the checkout (as seen in the picture below).

That brings the price all the way down to £119, which is an incredible discount of £130 compared to the original price of £249.

Extra Amazon discount on the Galaxy Watch 4

Thankfully, even if you are not one of the few lucky enough to snag an extra £30 off, you’re already seeing a discount of 40% (or £100) with the original offer, making it a great time to splash out on a wearable.

We gave the Galaxy Watch 4 an impressive 4.5/5 stars, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, thanks to its impressive, minimalist design and speedy performance.

You could snag this Galaxy Watch 4 for under £119

You could snag this Galaxy Watch 4 for under £119

Some lucky folks will be eligible for an amazing discount on the Galaxy Watch 4, bringing the price down to just £119. While not everyone is privy to this deal, it can still be snatched up for only £149, a saving of £100 on the original price.

  • Amazon
  • Save at least £100 with this deal
  • Now just £149, or £119
View Deal

This wearable comes packed with Wear OS 3, and we were pleased to report how fluid it was to switch between apps and navigate the menus, with Google Maps being much easier to see and use than with previous Galaxy Watch iterations.

It also comes with myriad health tracking features, like the new BioActive sensor which collects your heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels to give you an overall analysis of your health, perfect for anyone looking to be a little more health conscious this year.

With such an impressive discount and the chance of getting another £30 knocked off, this is easily one of the best wearable deals out there right now.

