You won’t want to miss XGIMI’s Prime Day sale extravaganza

As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, projector brand XGIMI has just unveiled a ton of discounts on all of its mainline products.

If you’ve been wanting to set up your ideal home cinema then there’s never been a better time to do so – XGIMI is one of the biggest brands in the industry, with products designed to suit a whole range of budgets. For the duration of Prime Day however, you can treat yourself to XGIMI’s products for just a fraction of their original price.

So for all you Amazon Prime customers out there, here are some of the best XGIMI deals that can be found right now.

Halo Plus

XGIMI’s midrange project is arguably its best option for most people, as it boasts crystal clear 1080p resolution (with support for a 4K input), and a robust Harman Kardon speaker built-in for truly cinematic sound. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity for connecting wirelessly with your phone and sharing your most treasured videos and pictures with ease.

The Auto Keystone feature also automatically adjusts the projector to find the best screen size and dimensions to suit whichever landscape the image is projected on, meaning that you can spend less time finding the best picture and more time enjoying your favourite films and TV shows.

There’s even a built-in battery so if you fancy bringing the cinematic experience with you the next time you’re over at a friend’s house or even adventuring in the great outdoors, then the Halo Plus can have you covered without issue.

The Halo Plus typically has a price tag of £749 but as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, it can be yours for just £636.

Horizon Pro

If money is of no concern then the Horizon Pro is the go-to option for anyone who wants to build the ultimate entertainment set-up. This 4K project can wow anyone with its incredible attention to detail and colour vibrancy, and with the ability to project with 2200 ANSI Lumens, everything looks bright and sharp, no matter where you’re watching.

You won’t have any shortage of content to watch on the Horizon Pro either thanks to Android TV, which lets you access all of the major streaming apps including Netflix and Prime Video. You can even get straight to what you want to watch via the Google Assistant – all you have to do is use the power of your voice and you’ll be watching your favourites in no time.

Because of its high-end features, the Horizon Pro usually has an asking price of £1899, but its next-level cinematic experience can now be picked up for significantly less at just £1199.

MoGo 2/2 Pro

As previously mentioned, XGIMI has a wide range of products and so for anyone who wants to enjoy the benefits that a projector brings without spending too much, then allow us to introduce you to the MoGo 2. Don’t be fooled by its small stature and portability, this projector is still a powerhouse that can deliver stunning imagery in a pinch.

The MoGo 2 is small enough to fit inside of a backpack so if you fancy setting up a movie night in the great outdoors during your next camping trip then this is one of the best options out there. For the duration of Prime Day, XGIMI is matching the MoGo 2’s small chassis with a noticeably small price tag, dropping from £359 to just £269.

If your budget can stretch a little further however then you’ll definitely want to check out the £80 reduction on the incredible MoGo Pro 2. This higher specced projector boasts the same portability as the MoGo 2, but its ISA 2.0 technology allows the projector to adapt more quickly to its surroundings with uninterrupted auto keystone focus, so you’ll always be treated to the best image possible in next to no time.

These are just a handful of the incredible XGIMI deals available this Amazon Prime Day, and you can find the full range by clicking here. Just be sure to make use of these incredible deals before Prime Day ends at midnight on July 12th.

