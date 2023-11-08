Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find better value than this astonishing Pixel 7a deal

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The last few years have given us some amazing Black Friday deals on Google Pixel handsets, and it looks like that’s going to be the case again this time around.

This deal from mobiles.co.uk gets you the Pixel 7a for a mere £9 upfront and a very tempting £17.99 per month for the 24 month contract.

When all the costs are added up, the final bill comes to £440.76. This is actually cheaper than buying the full-price Pixel 7a without any data, which retails for £449. Can’t say fairer than that.

For the monthly outlay you’re getting 250GB of data, which is likely far more than you’ll ever be able to use but always very welcome. Unlimited minutes and texts are included too, and it’s on the ID Mobile network.

It’s 5G data too, great if you’re in a 5G area and as this is a 5G capable device you’ll benefit from faster download speeds.

You won’t find better value than this astonishing Pixel 7a deal

You won’t find better value than this astonishing Pixel 7a deal

This deal from mobiles.co.uk gets you the Pixel 7a for a mere £9 upfront and a very tempting £17.99 per month for the 24 month contract. When all the costs are added up, the final bill comes to £440.76. This is actually cheaper than buying the full-price Pixel 7a without any data, which retails for £449.

  • mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB data
  • £9 upfront
View Deal

We’re massive fans of the Pixel 7a and it’s easily one of the best affordable phones we’ve reviewed this year – and we review a lot of phones. It’s got a 64MP rear camera, wireless charging, a 90Hz display for smooth scrolling and Google’s own Tensor chipset for on-device AI processing. Considering the price, there isn’t much missing here.

Some of our favourite features of the Pixel 7a include the fantastic camera performance, compact design and Google’s very smart software.

Google Pixel 7a front standing up angled
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph

Pros

  • Excellent camera for the price
  • Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a
  • Smart software
  • Some nice colour options

Cons

  • Middling battery life
  • Achingly slow charging

In our review, we claimed Google’s mid-range phones have never been “this good”, calling the phone a “triumph”. We finished the review by saying, “From the software full of innovative Google tweaks that are hard to leave behind, to the camera reliability in various conditions to the handy extras like an IP rating and Qi charging this is a phone that’s about more than specs on a page.”

You might like…

Sage the Barista coffee machine crashes in price by almost £100

Sage the Barista coffee machine crashes in price by almost £100

Alec Evans 1 hour ago
One of our favourite Ninja air fryers gets a tasty price cut ahead of Black Friday

One of our favourite Ninja air fryers gets a tasty price cut ahead of Black Friday

Alec Evans 2 hours ago
How to find the best mobile deals this Black Friday

How to find the best mobile deals this Black Friday

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Grab 20% off this excellent Razer gaming keyboard

Grab 20% off this excellent Razer gaming keyboard

Adam Speight 5 hours ago
EE’s giving away three months of free Broadband with this deal

EE’s giving away three months of free Broadband with this deal

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
The Panasonic Lumix GH5 II is almost half price with this code

The Panasonic Lumix GH5 II is almost half price with this code

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.