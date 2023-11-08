You won’t find better value than this astonishing Pixel 7a deal

The last few years have given us some amazing Black Friday deals on Google Pixel handsets, and it looks like that’s going to be the case again this time around.

This deal from mobiles.co.uk gets you the Pixel 7a for a mere £9 upfront and a very tempting £17.99 per month for the 24 month contract.

When all the costs are added up, the final bill comes to £440.76. This is actually cheaper than buying the full-price Pixel 7a without any data, which retails for £449. Can’t say fairer than that.

For the monthly outlay you’re getting 250GB of data, which is likely far more than you’ll ever be able to use but always very welcome. Unlimited minutes and texts are included too, and it’s on the ID Mobile network.

It’s 5G data too, great if you’re in a 5G area and as this is a 5G capable device you’ll benefit from faster download speeds.

We’re massive fans of the Pixel 7a and it’s easily one of the best affordable phones we’ve reviewed this year – and we review a lot of phones. It’s got a 64MP rear camera, wireless charging, a 90Hz display for smooth scrolling and Google’s own Tensor chipset for on-device AI processing. Considering the price, there isn’t much missing here.

Some of our favourite features of the Pixel 7a include the fantastic camera performance, compact design and Google’s very smart software.

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph Pros Excellent camera for the price

Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a

Smart software

Some nice colour options Cons Middling battery life

Achingly slow charging

In our review, we claimed Google’s mid-range phones have never been “this good”, calling the phone a “triumph”. We finished the review by saying, “From the software full of innovative Google tweaks that are hard to leave behind, to the camera reliability in various conditions to the handy extras like an IP rating and Qi charging this is a phone that’s about more than specs on a page.”