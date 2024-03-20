You won’t find a tastier deal than this Ninja Ice Cream Maker price cut

Start prepping for warmer weather with this generous Amazon Spring sale deal on the Ninja Ice Cream maker.

The Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker currently has a 20% discount in the Amazon Spring Sale, making it just £199.

Boasting 10 functions, the Ninja Creami Deluxe quickly and easily transforms ingredients into a wide variety of cold drinks and desserts. Its functions include ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, frozen yoghurt and even barista-style frappes.

Selecting one of the ten functions is simple, as the touch-screen allows you to effortlessly choose which mode you want in seconds.

To use the Ninja Creami, simply fill up one of the three included deluxe tubs with any flavouring of your choice, freeze for 24 hours and then attach to transform into an ice cream, sorbet or even a frozen slushie in a matter of minutes.

Ninja’s advanced creamify technology is to thank for the speed, which works alongside the dual drive motors and creameriser paddle to finely shave and transform ice particles into delicious, creamy treats.

The Ninja Ice Cream maker is also an incredibly versatile appliance as it allows you to experiment with different recipes and know exactly what’s going into your frozen treats. Control the amount of extra sugar that goes into your kid’s ice cream or make the perfect creamy vegan ice cream you’ve been dreaming of.

There’s also the easy to use two-in-one mode which allows you to mix in up two different flavours into your base, making it perfect for experimenting with new flavour combinations.

Although we haven’t reviewed this appliance yet, it has an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 620 customer reviews. Customers praise how easy the Ninja Ice Cream Maker is to use and clean and particularly appreciate the included recipe guide.

If you and your family enjoy ice creams and other frozen desserts but you worry about ultra-processed supermarket offerings then this Ninja Ice Cream Maker is a must-have appliance.

