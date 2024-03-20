Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find a tastier deal than this Ninja Ice Cream Maker price cut

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Start prepping for warmer weather with this generous Amazon Spring sale deal on the Ninja Ice Cream maker.

The Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker currently has a 20% discount in the Amazon Spring Sale, making it just £199. 

Save 20% on the Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker

Save 20% on the Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker

The Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker, that features an impressive 10 functions and includes a recipe guide, is just £199 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £199
View Deal

Boasting 10 functions, the Ninja Creami Deluxe quickly and easily transforms ingredients into a wide variety of cold drinks and desserts. Its functions include ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, frozen yoghurt and even barista-style frappes. 

Selecting one of the ten functions is simple, as the touch-screen allows you to effortlessly choose which mode you want in seconds.

To use the Ninja Creami, simply fill up one of the three included deluxe tubs with any flavouring of your choice, freeze for 24 hours and then attach to transform into an ice cream, sorbet or even a frozen slushie in a matter of minutes. 

Ninja’s advanced creamify technology is to thank for the speed, which works alongside the dual drive motors and creameriser paddle to finely shave and transform ice particles into delicious, creamy treats. 

The Ninja Ice Cream maker is also an incredibly versatile appliance as it allows you to experiment with different recipes and know exactly what’s going into your frozen treats. Control the amount of extra sugar that goes into your kid’s ice cream or make the perfect creamy vegan ice cream you’ve been dreaming of. 

There’s also the easy to use two-in-one mode which allows you to mix in up two different flavours into your base, making it perfect for experimenting with new flavour combinations. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this appliance yet, it has an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 620 customer reviews. Customers praise how easy the Ninja Ice Cream Maker is to use and clean and particularly appreciate the included recipe guide. 

If you and your family enjoy ice creams and other frozen desserts but you worry about ultra-processed supermarket offerings then this Ninja Ice Cream Maker is a must-have appliance.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

Argos just beat Amazon’s Spring sale with this PS5 RoboCop deal

Argos just beat Amazon’s Spring sale with this PS5 RoboCop deal

Thomas Deehan 34 mins ago
Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is one of Amazon’s top deals right now

Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is one of Amazon’s top deals right now

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
One of our favourite camera phones has the Amazon spring sale treatment

One of our favourite camera phones has the Amazon spring sale treatment

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
EA Sports FC 24 has finally dropped below the £20 mark

EA Sports FC 24 has finally dropped below the £20 mark

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Save £100 on this compact 4K Sony vlogging camera

Save £100 on this compact 4K Sony vlogging camera

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words