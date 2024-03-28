You won’t find a better value upgrade than this Honor Magic 6 Lite deal

Want a decent yet powerful Android smartphone for under £270? Look no further than this astonishing deal on the newly launched Magic 6 Lite.

Get an unlocked Honor Magic 6 Lite handset for just £269.99 on Amazon and save a massive £80 off the usual price.

Take £80 off the Honor Magic 6 Lite Get the budget-friendly Honor Magic 6 Pro Android smartphone for just £269.99 with this generous deal on Amazon. Amazon

Was £349.99

Now £269.99 View Deal

The Magic 6 Lite is Honor’s most recent budget-friendly smartphone. At 6.78 inches, its AMOLED screen not only boasts clear and vivid colours but also reaches an impressive 1200 nits peak brightness, making it perfect for outdoor use. Your eyes are protected thanks to its dynamic dimming and hardware-level tweaks which filter out harmful blue light.

The Honor Magic 6 Lite also boasts a five-star drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS which means the handset is drop resistant with 360 whole-device protection.

Running on Android, you can find almost all your favourite apps and games available to download from the Google Play Store. With a generous 256GB storage you can also comfortably download all your content without fear of running low on space.

With a trio camera set-up on the rear which includes an impressive 108MP main lens, our review found the Magic 6 Lite to be “capable of capturing some good results, particularly in daylight” with “images from the main camera [looking] sharp with a realistic colour rendition.”

Speaking of reviews, we awarded the Honor Magic 6 Lite an overall 4-star rating, with our reviewer concluding that “the Honor Magic 6 Lite is an attractive handset with a very reasonable price. The battery is excellent and the display is lovely.”

They added that the “phone delivers enough to be well worth the price.”

For a decent yet budget-friendly Android smartphone, the Honor Magic 6 Lite is an excellent choice. With a decent camera, impressive display and incredible durability, we recommend jumping on this limited time deal while it’s still available.