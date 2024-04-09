You won’t find a better value phone than the Pixel 7a right now

Pixel’s ‘a’ series has always offered fantastic value for money in the Android space but with this deal, it’s just reached a whole new level.

Right now you can get the Pixel 7a with a massive 100GB of data for just £9 upfront and only £14.99 a month. Compared to the higher-end handsets that cost well over £30 a month, you’re far better off opting for the Pixel if you’d rather keep your monthly outgoings down to a minimum.

Take it from someone who used the Pixel 3a XL back in the day and was constantly impressed by it – Google’s mid-range option has only gotten better over time to the point where the Pixel 7a not only leaves you wanting for very little, but in some areas it can actually go toe-to-toe with more expensive flagships.

The Pixel 7a deal you’ve been waiting for With an incredibly cheap monthly cost and tons of data thrown in, you won’t find a better value phone contract right now than this bargain tariff for the Pixel 7a. Mobiles UK

Only £9 upfront

Just £14.99/month View Deal

Starting with the Pixel 7a’s crowning jewel, its cameras, the device benefits from Google’s exceptional computational processing that allows every shot you take to look eye-catching.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “It’s hard not to be impressed with the images I have taken with the Pixel 7a, from the detail retained in the dog’s fur and the food to the natural colours and noise-free night shots. Google continues to use contrast-heavy processing, with a strong focus on bringing out colours and deepening shadows. Colours do pop, but not with the same burst of saturation found on the Samsung Galaxy S23, instead they’re more realistic and less garish.”

What sweetens the deal in this area is the suite of editing features that Google throws into the mix. Tools like Magic Eraser can get rid of any photobombers or unwanted items from a shot, so you can get that picture-perfect selfie every time.

In addition to the camera set-up, what really separates the 7a from the competition is its use of stock Android. Google’s clean take on Android is as close an experience to iOS as you’ll find outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

Everything looks incredibly stylised and intentional, with plenty of room for customisation to make the phone feel truly unique to your tastes.

While the battery on the Pixel 7a isn’t as great as what you’ll find in similar handsets like the Honor 90, it does boast wireless charging which makes it very easy to top-up in a pinch.

With 100GB of data thrown in and a monthly cost that’ll barely make a dent in your wallet, the Google Pixel 7a is a bargain for anyone looking to upgrade their handset.