You won’t find a better value iOS device than the iPhone 14 Plus right now

If you’re on the lookout for a great value iOS device right now, you’ll struggle to do better than this iPhone 14 Plus deal.

GiffGaff is offering the iPhone 14 Plus in ‘Like new’ condition for just £529. That’s a mid-range price for a phone that still exudes flagship quality.

Yes, these are technically refurbished handsets, and as such second hand. But GiffGaff’s ‘Like new’ designation means that they have “zero wear and tear”, with no visible scratches.

You also get a 24 month warranty as part of the deal, which is reassuring.

As for the phone itself, the iPhone 14 Plus is a bit of a gem. We scored it 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “easily one of the best iPhones around”. We picked it over the regular iPhone 14 at the time purely for its significantly better battery life, as well as its larger display.

So what about the fact that the iPhone 14 Plus is no longer the freshest face on the block? It’s true that the iPhone 15 Plus is now here, with its Dynamic Island and improved camera.

However, the iPhone 15 Plus is selling for £899 right now. Is it really £370 better than the iPhone 14 Plus? We’d suggest (quite strongly) that it isn’t.

Especially when you consider the fact that Apple will continue supporting the iPhone 14 Plus with fresh software and security updates for several years yet. It’s going to be feeling fast and fresh for some time to come.

