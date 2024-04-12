You won’t believe how much the latest MacBook Pro has already fallen by

You can already secure a huge price cut on the latest MacBook Pro over on Amazon.

Apple only launched its current MacBook Pro model in November, but it’s already received a massive 10% price drop. Amazon is currently selling the 14.2-inch model for £1,880 rather than its £2,099 RRP.

Needless to say, a £219 discount is nothing to be sniffed at.

Especially not when Apple has turned out such a high quality piece of kit. The latest MacBook has the same classy design as the previous model, with a solid metal body, top notch keyboard, fingerprint authentication, and the best trackpad in the business.

The big advance this year is internal, with Apple’s custom M3 chip bringing a nice boost to performance. Apple’s latest silicon is fast enough to run the most demanding apps (and even many modern games), yet efficient enough to run cool and quiet. Related to that, battery life is excellent.

We haven’t reviewed this smaller 14.2-inch model, but we did put its 16-inch M3 Max big brother through its paces. Our reviewed awarded it a stellar 4.5 out of 5, praising its exceptional performance, stunning display, and class-leading keyboard.

This 14-inch M3 model isn’t as big or as fast, but it’s ideal for those who need to do some serious work on the go.

One of the key issues we have with Apple’s MacBook Pro range every time they release a new one is how expensive they are. When you can chop more than £200 off the price, as this offer does, this is much less of an issue.