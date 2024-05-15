Need a Bluetooth speaker this summer? This deal has you covered

This Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker deal is perfect for the summer, getting you an excellent outdoor speaker at a steep discount.

Amazon is selling the Soundcore Boom 2 for £99.99 right now, which is a 17% saving on the £119.99 RRP. It’s a limited time deal, though, so you’ll need to be quick.

Save 17% on the Soundcore Boom 2 The Soundcore Boom 2 is discounted on Amazon right now, with 17% chopped off the RRP. Amazon

Save 17%

Now £99.99 View Deal

The Soundcore Boom 2 might be a portable Bluetooth speaker, but there’s nothing small about its sound. It supplies an impressive 80W output, while a built in subwoofer lays on proper 2.1 channel sound.

This is a speaker that’s built for the outdoor life too, with an IPX7 rating making it effectively waterproof. It’ll even float if you drop it in the swimming pool after a few too many negronis.

Make no mistake, this speaker is ready for those epic pool parties, with RGB lighting, a built-in grab handle, 24-hour battery life, strong Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and the ability to charge your phone up via a USB-A port.

We gave the Soundcore Boom 2 a positive review, scoring it 4 out of 5. “It’s one of the most powerful speakers in its price bracket, and the sound quality definitely gives other speakers from big-name players a run for their money,” we concluded. “It’s a great option that’s easy to recommend.”

Needless to say, at this new deal price of £99, it’s an even more competitive Bluetooth speaker offering.