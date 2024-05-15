Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro Solar is one of the most advanced multi-sport watches out there and this Amazon deal knocks over £140 off the asking price.

This solar-powered sports watch is currently 19% off at Amazon at just £607. That’s way down on the £749 asking price for this advanced and rugged device.

That’s lower than the Black Friday price of £639 on a device that remains one of Garmin’s flagship fitness watches that’s tailored for marathon and ultra marathon runners due to the battery life that can be topped up on the go.

You’ll get a 47mm case holding a 1.3-inch display and the Pro Solar version ensures up to 22 days of use on a single charge.

There’s a built-in flashlight for use in dusky, dark and dawn conditions and you’ve got the best of Garmin’s advanced training metrics and recovery tools, as well as all of the top health and wellness features. They include the VO2 Max-based endurance score, training readiness, hill score, as well as the visual race predictor and pace pro technology.

There’s loads of built-in workout modes, such as HIIT, backcountry ski and snowboarding, surfing and mountain biking among the usual crop. Golfers will also benefit from full colour maps of 43,000 courses, while there’s even guided round-trip routing.

The multi-band GPS and satellite connectivity means you’re unlikely to find yourself lost when using a watch that’s been tested to US military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

We haven’t reviewed the top-end Solar version of the watch, but the standard Fenix 7 Pro comes highly recommended by Trusted Reviews.

In his review last July, the erstwhile wearable guru Michael Sawh gave the watch a 4-star review and praised the map features, battery life and sports tracking as well as the LED flashlight.

If your summer and autumn running goals need an infusion of the highest-end fitness tech, this is a great deal on a great watch.

