The Galaxy S23 Plus is an underrated bargain at this price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is a low key bargain over on Giffgaff right now.

O2’s budget-oriented mobile virtual network (MVNO) is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in ‘like new’ condition for just £599.

This is a phone that was officially retailing at £1,049 less than a year ago. In other words: it’s a total bargain.

Get a ‘like new’ Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for just £599 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available for £599 in ‘like new’ refurbished condition from Giffgaff. Giffgaff

‘Like new’ refurbished

Now £599 View Deal

If the ‘like new’ designation didn’t tip you off, these models are refurbished, and as such aren’t brand new. However, Giffgaff offers the assurance that they “look like new” with “no visible scratches” to be found. It also offers a reassuring 24 month guarantee.

Samasung’s Plus range always feels a little underrated or under-appreciated to us. Perhaps that’s because it falls in between the plain S and flagship Ultra lines.

All we know is that we rated the Galaxy S23 Plus highly in our review, scoring it 4 out of 5 and finding that “It has a good, big screen; versatile camera and long battery life”, and saying that it was “a reliable device to have by your side.”

One of our main criticisms with this 2023 model was that it was a tad on the pricey side, given what you could get for less money at the time. However, in light of this Giffgaff deal, that price is a whole lot more inviting.

We’d go so far as to say it’s outstanding value at £599, and that it tops a lot of current mid-rangers in virtually every department.

Especially given that you can now get Samsung’s Galaxy AI software, which debuted on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S4 Plus, via an update.