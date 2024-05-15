Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Have you been considering Samsung’s premium handset since its launch but haven’t wanted to splurge? You’re in luck as there’s finally a contract that makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a bargain.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just £49 upfront and £39.99 a month on a 24-month contract from Mobiles UK. This contract, which runs on the ID Mobile network, includes a 256GB handset in Titanium Black, unlimited texts and minutes and a massive 100GB data a month.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on this generous contract

Powered by the ultra-fast chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a true powerhouse that we hailed as a “phone that seems to do it all”.

This top-end chipset is impressively powerful, allowing the S24 Ultra to run at lightning speed, provide an all-day battery life and enabling Galaxy AI which is undoubtedly the star of the S24 Ultra’s show. 

Galaxy AI is an all-encompassing term for the AI-powered features that are found in the S24 Ultra. These features include a live translation tool which lets you converse seamlessly and in real-time with someone speaking another language, and an incredibly useful Notes app that transcribes conversations and summarises recordings into easy-to-digest bullet points.

Galaxy AI also gives you the power to quickly and easily enhance and edit your captured snaps, without needing a crash course in Photoshop. Erase distractions, move objects and fill the space left behind with just a few taps. 

Samsung promises seven years of software and security updates for the entire S24 line-up, seeing the S24 Ultra comfortably through to Android 21. If longevity is important to you, then this handset is a fantastic investment.

We gave the Galaxy S24 Ultra an impressive 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding: “With a high-end display, capable cameras, powerful performance and excellent battery life, the Galaxy S24 Ultra ticks most of the right boxes.”

Lewis mentions that the main downside of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its “eye-watering” RRP, so considering this Mobiles UK deal gives you the handset and a generous monthly contract for under £40 a month, we’d recommend acting fast for this one.

