AirPods are down to the perfect gift-giving price

Apple’s second generation AirPods have dropped to a price that makes them a perfect gift idea.

When they first hit the market, the AirPods (2nd generation), also known as the AirPods (2019) would set you back £199. Right now, Amazon is selling them for just £99.

They’re not the latest version of the AirPods on the market, but Apple still sells them as new for £129. You’re saving big whichever way you look at it, whether it’s half the launch price or a 23% discount on the current RRP.

We gave the AirPods (2nd generation) a positive 4 out of 5 review back in the day. “The second-generation AirPods are simple yet great wireless earphones that are a pleasure to use,” was our no-nonsense summary of their appeal.

It all comes down to a couple of key things that these true wireless earphones do really well. They have great battery life, a brilliant charging case that can be charged wirelessly, and fantastic connectivity with iPhones.

The latter can be attributed to Apple’s H1 chip, which supplies impressively snappy connection speeds. It also enabled “Hey Siri” support in Apple’s mainstream earbuds range, letting you control your music playback or check the weather without the need to physically touch the ‘buds themselves.

All in all, these remain a classy, easy-to-use set of earbuds. At this new sub-£100 price, they become a tempting purchase for that iPhone owner in your life lacking a personal audio solution. They’ll thank you for it.