This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE continues to yield some excellent offers and this deal from Voxi is an absolute belter.

The retailer slash MVNO is offering a Galaxy S23 FE for just £450. That’s a saving of £149 on Samsung’s £599 asking price.

Was £599

£450 View Deal

The phone was only released at the tail end of 2023, so this is a great offer if the Galaxy S24 isn’t pulling up any trees for you. The phone is available in the graphite colour and you’ll get 128GB of storage too.

As this is Voxi, you’ll need to sign up to a minimum of one month of a data contract in order to access the cheap, buy it outright price of £450.

So what about that mobile network? If you’ve not heard of Voxi, they’re one of the emerging MVNO providers on the market. This one runs off the Vodafone network to supply its 5G network and UK-wide calling and messaging capacity.

However, you can get 30GB for £10 right now (which is double the usual allowance of 15GB) and your use of a host of social media apps won’t even count towards your allowance.

There are loads of other tempting deals too though. For £15 you can get 90GB of monthly data and have unlimited use of social, music and video apps. That means the likes of Spotify, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Apple Music won’t be metered.

All contracts are rolling 30-day subscriptions which can be cancelled at any time, so you’ll only need to spend a minimum of £10 to access the £450 buy it now price.

Our reviewer liked the Galaxy S23 FE, but just felt it arrived at a time when the S23 had dropped in price and the S24 was on the horizon. He praised the similarities in design to the S23, the all-day battery life and the great performance form the Exynos 2200 SoC.

There’s also a dedicated telephoto lens for 3x 8-megapixel close-ups which is quite a rarity in the mid-range market. Otherwise, there’s the same main and ultra-wide lens as the S23 and great performance from the primary lens.

Our reviewer said you should buy if: “you want the regular S23 experience on a budget.” Now you have to spend even less.