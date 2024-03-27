You won’t believe how cheap the iPhone 12 Mini is now

The iPhone 12 Mini is going incredibly cheap right now, offering a compact flagship experience at a downright affordable price.

GiffGaff is selling refurbished iPhone 12 Mini handsets in ‘Like new’ condition for the cheap price of just £269. This was a phone that cost £699 at launch.

In the UK MVNO’s terminology, ‘Like new’ phones have “zero wear and tear”, with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

To provide more reassurance, GiffGaff offers a generous 24-month warranty on all its refurbished handsets, while each phone is subjected to a 30-point health check to ensure it’s in full working order. The battery must have at least 80% health, too.

Apple doesn’t make a truly small smartphone any more, which is an incredible pity. Especially given how good the iPhone 12 Mini was – and indeed still is.

We offered a hugely positive review of the phone at the time of its launch, scoring it 4.5 out of 5 and calling it “a mini marvel”.

We particularly appreciated the fact that, despite the iPhone 12 Mini’s diminutive size (and it really is tiny), it offered no feature sacrifices compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus. This is a classy phone, with flagship build quality and strong cameras.

This was also the iPhone generation that introduced Apple’s sharp, flat-edged design language back into the equation, which means that the iPhone 12 Mini still looks contemporary.

Yes, it’s an older model, but no company supports its hardware like Apple. You can expect to received another couple of years of OS support at least.