You won’t believe how cheap the Garmin Fenix 7 is now

Once a member of Garmin’s high-priced range, the powerful Fenix 7 fitness tracker is now available for just a fraction of the cost.

If you head on over to Amazon right now then you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £408.39 which is an unbelievable reduction on the original £599.99 asking price of the watch at launch.

Even though a handful of successors to the Fenix 7 have been released over the last few years, the watch still stands out as one of Garmin’s best, and if you want a fully featured wearable for serious athletic fitness tracking under £500 then this is a shoo-in.

At this price point, the market tends to be dominated by the likes of the Apple Watch as well as the Pixel Watch but neither of them hold a candle to the level of insight that the Garmin Fenix 7 can provide regarding your health and fitness.

Massive price drop for the Garmin Fenix 7 The Fenix 7 has all of the major trappings of a high-end Garmin watch but now it’s available for a fraction of the price. Amazon

£599.99 at launch

Now just £408.39 View Deal

Not only does the watch boast an incredibly accurate heart rate monitor which can give you a detailed look at how your body reacts to certain exercises, but if you’re the type of person who loves going for an outdoor run or hike, then the GPS features are made with you in mind.

In our 4.5-star review for the Fenix 7, our tester noted that “the Fenix has traditionally offered some of the best mapping features on a watch and that doesn’t change on the 7. You’re getting multi-continent topographic maps preloaded and on the odd instance they’re not, more are downloadable (depending on model). It has dedicated maps for golf courses and ski courses worldwide. You can still upload your own routes to the watch as well, making it wonderfully flexible.”

If you’re ever stuck for inspiration then the Fenix 7 can even offer up a daily suggested workout, based on your current metrics. Similarly, as soon as you wake up, you’ll be greeted with Garmin’s Morning Report which lets you know exactly how well you’ve slept and whether you’re ready to take on a taxing workout.

When you do hit the track, you can leave your smartphone at home thanks to offline music playback on the Garmin Fenix 7. In fact, you can fully expect the Fenix 7 to outlive your smartphone on a single charge as it can run for up to 18 days at a time. That’s the kind of longevity that Apple and Samsung Galaxy Watch users could only dream of.

No matter how you look at it, this Garmin Fenix 7 offer is a total bargain and well worth picking up if you already had your mind set on buying a watch that goes all in on fitness tracking.