You won’t believe how cheap the Galaxy S22 Ultra is right now

In what is an absolute win for anyone looking to upgrade to a newer Android handset, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available for a fraction of its original price.

You can bag the phone on a two-year contract right now with a massive 350GB of data for just £29 upfront and £43 a month. Against similarly specced flagship devices, the S22 Ultra is easily one of the most affordable right now at that price, so if you want a high-end experience that doesn’t break the bank then this is it.

Even though its since been supplanted by the newer S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 Ultra stood at the top of the pack when it released back in 2022 and the phone is still an absolute behemoth today, just without the extortionate price tag.

For starters, the device features a gorgeous 1440p 6.8-inch OLED panel that’s not only great for watching content on the go, but it also makes your favourite apps look more vibrant than ever.

Flip the phone over however and you’ll be greeted with the S22 Ultra’s quad-camera set-up. When describing his experience with that same set-up in his 4.5-star review of the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“The camera set-up is certainly the star of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Samsung clearly wants to rival other 2022 flagships for the title of the best camera phone, and it still holds up well in 2023. Samsung has done a very good job; the camera is brilliantly versatile, easily surpassing Apple and Google for zoom skills.”

Of course, I’d be remiss to talk about the S22 Ultra without also mentioning the stylish S Pen which can be used to take notes, do a spot of digital drawing and generally navigate the UI as opposed to using your finger.

The S Pen really is the last prolific stylus for use on a smartphone, so if you enjoy the added functionality that a stylus can bring to the table then the S22 Ultra really is your only option in this regard (other than the more expensive S23 Ultra).

Don’t get us wrong, the S23 Ultra is still a great phone in its own right but with the similar S22 Ultra going for such a discounted rate, it just makes more sense to opt for the older phone unless you have oodles of money to burn.