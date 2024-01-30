You won’t believe how cheap the Galaxy A34 is right now

If you’re looking for a reliable smartphone that has many of the usual features you’d expect but without a high price tag, then look no further than this Galaxy A34 deal on Amazon.

You can currently save £100 on the SIM-free Galaxy A34, which is now just £249 on Amazon, making an already affordable smartphone that bit cheaper.

The Galaxy A34 5G is a solid budget option from Samsung. Measuring up at 6.6-inches, the 1,000-nits, Super AMOLED display ensures a clear view even in bright sunlight. It also has a refresh rate of up to 120HZ which rivals higher end smartphones too.

The Galaxy A34 also has an IP67 certification, which is quite rare for a phone that usually sits at the £350 mark. This means that the handset is dust resistant and can be immersed in one metre of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. This is pretty impressive on its own, but remembering that the phone is currently £100 cheaper than its RRP, makes it even more tempting.

Its multi-camera system isn’t to be sniffed at either, with its trio of cameras perfect for stepping up your photography game. Featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera, you can expect crisp, clear photos.

Thanks to its mammoth 5,000mAh battery, your A34 can be fueled for up to an impressive two days, making it perfect for weekends away or foolproof if you’re guilty of forgetting to charge before you head out the door.

Our Mobile Editor, Lewis Painter’s first impressions of the Galaxy A34 were that it boasts “key upgrades to display, battery and performance make it a slightly more appealing option to consumers on a budget.” The smartphone is also currently sitting on an average 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 200 customer reviews.

If you’re in the market for a decent budget smartphone that’s reliable, has a good camera system and a powerful battery life then this deal is the one to go for.