You won’t believe Argos’ clearance deal on the Mac Studio

Apple recently refreshed the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra processors, which means there’s never been a better time to get the original M1 Max version of the device.

Argos is offering the Apple Mac Studio 2022 with M1 Max for just £1,499. That’s £500 off the original asking price for what is essentially a hugely souped-up version of the Mac mini.

Just because there is a newer model available, it doesn’t mean you should overlook the Mac Studio M1 Max deal. These models are designed to be future proofed for years. Stocks of the model are dwindling right now, so this might be your last chance to grab a new unit.

It comes with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, packed into a super compact design. The M1 Max chip has a 10-core processor, designed for pro users, and there are loads of great connectivity options too.

There’s a SDXC card reader, 2 x USB-A ports, and a 10GB Ethernet port for wired connections. You’ll get up to 6 Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI port for connecting your monitor and accessories. There’s a headphone jack too.

We reviewed the Mac Studio when it arrived last year and gave it a four-star review, calling it “a great Mac for those who need a lot of power.”

We enjoyed the wide port selection, including those handily placed at the front, as well as the small and compact design. We loved the quiet running too!

Our reviewer, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker wrote: “The Mac Studio is an extremely capable machine, especially for those who want more GPU options than the Mac Mini offers. It has some nicer design elements than the Mac Mini too, including the front-mounted SD card and USB-C ports.”