You should skip the Galaxy S24 when the S23 is this affordable

With this latest affordable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23, you should probably just skip the Galaxy S24 altogether.

It sees the Galaxy S23 selling for just £439. That’s £410 less than it was selling for just a few months ago, and £260 less than Samsung is selling it for right now.

So how is GiffGaff selling the Galaxy S23 so cheap? Technically, these are refurbished models, so you’re not getting a brand new handset.

However, they’re being sold in ‘Like new’ condition, which means that there’s “zero wear” and tear. In othr words, there are no visible scratches on the body or display.

GiffGaff offers a 24 month warranty on all of its refurbished handsets, so you can have extra peace of mind.

Each refurbished phone goes through an extensive 30-point health check too, and the battery has to be capable of holding a decent charge. They really are as good as brand new.

Still, isn’t it a bit strong saying that you should just skip the Galaxy S24? Not really. For one thing, we awarded the Galaxy S23 4.5 out of 5, while the Galaxy S24 only got a 4 out of 5 score.

That’s not to say that the Galaxy S24 isn’t a better phone – naturally, there have been improvements. But those improvements haven’t been particularly significant. The camera system, for example, is nigh-on identical, while we defy anyone to notice a difference in the performance level without running some benchmarks.

There isn’t much difference in the look or quality of the design, either. These are both very compact, beautifully built, and sufficiently water-resistant flagship phones. Some may even prefer the Galaxy S23’s rounder frame.

Galaxy S23 owners even get many of the Galaxy AI features that were advertised as the key addition to the Galaxy S24.

At this new low price, then, the Galaxy S23 is a better buy than the sparkly new Galaxy S24.