You need to see Prime Big Day Deals’ Surface Laptop 5 offer

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The Surface Laptop range is one of the best laptop picks on the Windows side of things when you’re looking for a luxe MacBook alternative, and it’s £230 off during the Prime Big Day Deals event.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is the brand’s latest and greatest ultrabook. This model, and its top-notch specifications, are currently down to £1,199, reduced from £1,429.

Want in on the money-saving action? This is an Amazon event so you’ll have to be a member of Prime to take advantage of the exclusive discount. You can sign up to Amazon Prime right here.

Grab the Surface Laptop 5 for more than £200 off

Microsoft’s flagship laptop is a thin-and-light luxury option with high-end productivity specs. And, it’s £230 off right now.

  • Was £1,429
  • Now £1,199
The Surface Laptop range hasn’t changed a whole lot in terms of looks since its inception but, sans some rather chunky bezels, it’s not a bad thing. The Surface Laptop 5 offers a metal unibody chassis, coming in at 1.29kg and a 14.5mm thickness. The combination means this 13.5-inch model is extremely portable but also gives you the luxury you deserve when spending over £1,000. With this deal, you’ll be getting the stealthy black option.

This particular Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 model doesn’t shirk on specs either, with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It is a team-up that will serve those who like to browse the web, get productivity work done and watch multimedia, especially with a desire to use all in tandem as multitasking will be well served here. On top of all that, you get a crisp PixelSense display with Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos, OmniSonic speakers and Studio Mics for a top-notch audiovisual experience all around.

The skinny is that this is a high-quality laptop that you’re now able to get for an impressive £230 off, bringing it down to under £1,200.

