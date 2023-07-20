You need to see Currys’ secret deal on this Alexa powered smart clock

The Lenovo Smart Clock makes our poor old alarm clock look positively stone aged and the Alexa-powered bedside device is on sale at Currys.

The electronics retailer is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa for just £19.99 – down from the usual £50 – and includes some serious bonuses.

Free Apple Music, Apple TV, etc.

They include up to three free months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ with a value far in excess of what you’re paying for the product itself.

The deal applies for new and returning customers to Apple services (but won’t be applicable if you’ve redeemed them from a Currys purchase before), so you’re essentially getting this handy smart clock for free.

For some reason, the company isn’t shouting about this from the rooftops and you have to click on the more offers tab to seen see it. Redeeming the perks is easy too, Currys points out.

Buy this product online or in-store

Keep an eye on your inbox for your promotional link

Once you’ve got your link, click on it & you’re good to go!

This product has a 3W speaker so you can request your favourite tunes in the morning through voice controls, as well as controlling any connected Alexa-enabled smart devices (like that morning coffee machine or bedroom lights).

These speakers also work as an intercom system if you have them in other rooms. Perfect, if you’re feeling poorly and would like a cup of tea in bed. So hell, why not grab a couple of them.

The 4-inch LED display is easy to read and minimalist and will adjust automatically so you’re not blinded by the light early in the morning. And, there’s no camera either, if you’re a little more concerned about privacy.