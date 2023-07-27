You can save £100 on the Pixel 7a if you act fast

Giff Gaff has just dropped the best Pixel 7a deal yet, but that means it’s very unlikely that it’ll stick around for long.

If you’ve been tempted to nab the Pixel 7a as you’re next upgrade then now’s the time to do so, as you can now grab Google’s latest handset for just £349. That’s a massive £100 saving on the original price tag and by far the cheapest price that we’ve seen it go for yet.

It almost goes without saying (particularly if you’ve already read our coverage of the handset) but the Pixel 7a is easily one of the best mid-range phones out there, as it manages to outshine even some flagship devices in a few areas.

The Pixel 7a was already easy to recommend at its original £449 price point, but being able to get it for significantly less than that just means that the competition doesn’t really stand a chance. No other phone even comes close to the Pixel 7a at that reduced price.

Pixel 7a Price Crash: £100 off The Pixel 7a has just dropped to its lowest price yet so if you’ve been eyeing one up then now’s the time to buy. Giff Gaff

Was £449

Now £349 View Deal

For starters, the Pixel 7a has one of the best camera set-ups in the game. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “the biggest reason to plump for the Pixel 7a is the camera as I don’t think there’s anything this capable on the market for the price. Whether it’s daylight or night, the main camera here is reliable and doesn’t require endless tinkering to get good shots all the time.”

The reason why it’s so good is because of Google’s computational processing which analyses the shot after it’s been taken and automatically changes it into the type of photo you’ll want to share on social media right away.

On top of that, the 7a boasts the same super fast Tensor G2 chip found in the more expensive Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. This chipset allows for some really impressive features, including live dictation (handy if you’re conducting an interview), as well as ‘Screen Call’ which lets you use the Google Assistant as your own personal buffer when any unknown numbers come calling. It all amounts to a fantastic experience.

It can’t be said enough but you simply won’t find a better phone than the Pixel 7a at this price, but because of how good the deal is we don’t anticipate it sticking around for much longer so if you want to make use of it, now’s the time to strike.