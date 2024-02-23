You can now try Sky Stream for free with this one-month trial

For anyone who’s been tempted to try out Sky Stream, now’s your chance without it costing you a penny.

Sky is now letting new users dive into its Sky Stream service with a free one-month trial, and if for whatever reason you don’t want to continue the service beyond the initial month, you can cancel it without issue.

Given that free trials for Sky products are a bit of a rarity, this is a great chance to see what all the fuss is about without having to spend any money, but from our experience you’re almost guaranteed to enjoy what Sky has achieved here.

Sky Stream 1-Month Free Trial Now’s your chance to see the countless hours of entertainment offered by Sky Stream, all without spending a penny for the first-month of use. Sky

Cancel anytime

First month free View Deal

For starters, the biggest appeal of Sky Stream is that it doesn’t require any satellite dish set-up like Sky boxes of old – this device simply connects to your Wi-Fi to deliver the latest entertainment, just like any streaming services you may have used before.

Speaking of streaming services, the Sky Stream puck is something of an all-in-one device. Not only are you getting access to the rich library of TV channels that you associate with Sky, but you can also dive into all of the major players like Netflix, Disney Plus, ITVX and more.

Giving you quick access to those services is just one handy aspect of Sky Stream, as it also boasts one of the most ingenious user interfaces we’ve ever come across. When you power it on, you can dive straight back into the most recent content you’ve been watching or have a look through curated lists of shows and films, across tons of genres.

It all goes a long way towards getting you paired up with some must-watch entertainment as quickly as possible, but if you want to speed up the process even more then you can simply use the voice controls on the bundled Sky remote to ask Sky Stream to play exactly what it is you want to watch.

This is all before mentioning some of the hottest shows available on Sky Stream, including the recently concluded True Detective Night Country, as well as HBO’s hit adaptation of the highly popular video game, The Last of Us.

For all these reasons and more, Sky Stream is an absolute bargain when you can get a whole month of entertainment on the house, so if you’ve ever been tempted to sign up then now’s your chance to do so.