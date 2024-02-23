Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now try Sky Stream for free with this one-month trial

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For anyone who’s been tempted to try out Sky Stream, now’s your chance without it costing you a penny.

Sky is now letting new users dive into its Sky Stream service with a free one-month trial, and if for whatever reason you don’t want to continue the service beyond the initial month, you can cancel it without issue.

Given that free trials for Sky products are a bit of a rarity, this is a great chance to see what all the fuss is about without having to spend any money, but from our experience you’re almost guaranteed to enjoy what Sky has achieved here.

Sky Stream 1-Month Free Trial

Sky Stream 1-Month Free Trial

Now’s your chance to see the countless hours of entertainment offered by Sky Stream, all without spending a penny for the first-month of use.

  • Sky
  • Cancel anytime
  • First month free
View Deal

For starters, the biggest appeal of Sky Stream is that it doesn’t require any satellite dish set-up like Sky boxes of old – this device simply connects to your Wi-Fi to deliver the latest entertainment, just like any streaming services you may have used before.

Speaking of streaming services, the Sky Stream puck is something of an all-in-one device. Not only are you getting access to the rich library of TV channels that you associate with Sky, but you can also dive into all of the major players like Netflix, Disney Plus, ITVX and more.

Giving you quick access to those services is just one handy aspect of Sky Stream, as it also boasts one of the most ingenious user interfaces we’ve ever come across. When you power it on, you can dive straight back into the most recent content you’ve been watching or have a look through curated lists of shows and films, across tons of genres.

It all goes a long way towards getting you paired up with some must-watch entertainment as quickly as possible, but if you want to speed up the process even more then you can simply use the voice controls on the bundled Sky remote to ask Sky Stream to play exactly what it is you want to watch.

This is all before mentioning some of the hottest shows available on Sky Stream, including the recently concluded True Detective Night Country, as well as HBO’s hit adaptation of the highly popular video game, The Last of Us.

For all these reasons and more, Sky Stream is an absolute bargain when you can get a whole month of entertainment on the house, so if you’ve ever been tempted to sign up then now’s your chance to do so.

You might like…

You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Ray is right now

You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Ray is right now

Jessica Gorringe 17 mins ago
Argos is giving away a Nintendo Switch with this OLED TV

Argos is giving away a Nintendo Switch with this OLED TV

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Helldivers 2 just dropped to its lowest price on PS5

Helldivers 2 just dropped to its lowest price on PS5

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This iD Mobile SIM gets you 40GB for just £4

This iD Mobile SIM gets you 40GB for just £4

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra finally has a much needed price cut

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra finally has a much needed price cut

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The OnePlus 10T just became a budget phone

The OnePlus 10T just became a budget phone

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words