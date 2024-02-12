Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now the get iPhone 15 Pro for the price of the iPhone 15

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Can’t decide between an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 15 Pro? Well, this hefty discount on the latter could help sway the vote.

Currently, Giff Gaff is offering a refurbished ‘Good’ condition 128GB iPhone 15 Pro for £799 – that’s the same price as the base iPhone 15 sells for and £200 less than the RRP of the iPhone 15.

Of course, if you’d prefer a ‘Very Good’ condition model – which Giff Gaff says will have a ‘pristine screen’ – then you can get that for £849. This is still a good deal.

Currently, there’s only the Natural Titanium colour option available, so it looks like these discount iPhones are being snapped up very quickly.

There’s a 12 month warranty included, alongside free delivery, and if you already have a Giff Gaff SIM plan you can pop that card right in and start using your new device immediately.

iPhone 15 Pro on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

It might not be massively different, but vanilla still tastes just as good

Pros

  • Lightweight and more comfortable to hold
  • Great camera performance in most conditions
  • Incredible A17 Pro power
  • Handy Action Button

Cons

  • Same 3x telephoto as its predecessor
  • Sluggish charging

The iPhone 15 Pro packs numerous features, notably the very fast A17 Pro chipset and the new Action Button that lets you access things like the camera and translation features much faster than before. Switching to a titanium body makes this lighter than the 14 Pro and much more comfortable to use as a result. We especially like the slightly rounded edges that nestle nicely in your hand.

The three cameras on the back are great for both photos and videos, while the sharp, 120Hz OLED display is one of the best around.

In our review of the iPhone 15 Pro, we said “That said, the iPhone 15 Pro is very much a great 2023 smartphone with a gorgeous design that’s comfortable in the hand, a stunning display and an extremely capable camera setup. The A17 Pro is a highlight, boasting the best performance of any smartphone alongside the Pro Max, and the knock-on effect on battery life is certainly appreciated.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

