You can now stock up on smart plugs for next to nothing

If you’re looking to expand the smart home capabilities of your abode then now’s your chance with this fantastic Amazon Spring Deal Days offers.

As part of its ongoing sale, Amazon has an absolute ton of great smart home deals right now but none have jumped out at us quite like this one. Right now you can get a four-pack of the Tapo P100 Mini Smart Wi-Fi Socket for just £29.99, a massive 40% off the £49.99 RRP.

That is easily one of the cheapest smart plug multipacks going right now so if you’d rather pick up several in one go, now’s your chance to do so without breaking the bank. There are plenty of other smart plug offers on Amazon right now from the likes of Meross, Eve and even Amazon itself, but none come close to offering the same value for money that this deal does.

It almost goes without saying but whether you’re already knee-deep in smart home automations or someone looking to set up their smart home ecosystem for the first time, smart plugs are a key component that shouldn’t be overlooked.

At their core, smart plugs allow you to add smart capabilities to otherwise ‘dumb’ products – i.e. anything that doesn’t have native smart home integration. This could include a kettle, a phone charger or even a fan.

With an electrical current running through it, you can instruct a smart plug to allow power to run to the product it’s hooked up to, effectively giving you remote access to the device in question.

In a practical sense, this means that via the accompanying TP-Link smartphone app or a digital assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, you can instruct a smart plug to switch on your kettle in the morning for a cup of coffee, or tell it to turn off your electric airer when your clothes are dry.

You don’t even have to interact with smart plugs on a regular basis either as you can set up schedules for them to abide by – having them switch on and off at specific times. This means that smart plugs can actually help in bringing down your overall power consumption, as they’ll prevent devices siphoning electricity when they’re not actually in use, such as consoles in standby mode.

There are plenty of reasons as to why smart plugs are a great investment, but the ability to get four of them for just under £30 makes this the perfect time to buy.

