You can now get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less than half price

The main trouble with foldable phones is that they’re so darned expensive, but this deal gets you a Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less than half price.

Samsung’s latest compact foldable will cost you £1,049 brand new from the manufacturer’s own website, which is a lot of anyone’s money.

Head over to GiffGaff, however, and you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just £519. That’s less than half price.

So what gives? These particularly handsets are refurbished, so you’re not getting a brand new example. However, the network describes these units as ‘Like new’, which means that they exhibit “zero wear and tear”. That means no visible scratches.

To add to that sense of assurance, GiffGaff offers a generous 24 month warranty on all of its refurbished handsets. In other words, in the unlikely event that the ‘like new’ designation doesn’t hold up, you can get your money back within the first two years.

We rate the Galaxy Z Flip 5 highly, having scored it 4 out of 5 in our review. “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold,” we concluded.

It’s true that the competition has only gotten hotter in this section of the market, but you’d better believe that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still a great option – especially at this price.

Also keep in mind that the Galaxy Flip 5 has just received a bunch of clever new Galaxy AI features that debuted with the Galaxy S24 range. This means that it’s an even better phone than the one we reviewed.