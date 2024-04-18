Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less than half price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The main trouble with foldable phones is that they’re so darned expensive, but this deal gets you a Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less than half price.

Samsung’s latest compact foldable will cost you £1,049 brand new from the manufacturer’s own website, which is a lot of anyone’s money.

Head over to GiffGaff, however, and you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just £519. That’s less than half price.

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less than half price

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less than half price

GiffGaff is selling the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at better than half price.

  • GiffGaff
  • Less than half price
  • Now £519
View Deal

So what gives? These particularly handsets are refurbished, so you’re not getting a brand new example. However, the network describes these units as ‘Like new’, which means that they exhibit “zero wear and tear”. That means no visible scratches.

To add to that sense of assurance, GiffGaff offers a generous 24 month warranty on all of its refurbished handsets. In other words, in the unlikely event that the ‘like new’ designation doesn’t hold up, you can get your money back within the first two years.

We rate the Galaxy Z Flip 5 highly, having scored it 4 out of 5 in our review. “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold,” we concluded.

It’s true that the competition has only gotten hotter in this section of the market, but you’d better believe that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still a great option – especially at this price.

Also keep in mind that the Galaxy Flip 5 has just received a bunch of clever new Galaxy AI features that debuted with the Galaxy S24 range. This means that it’s an even better phone than the one we reviewed.

You might like…

This deal just made the Echo Pop an essential smart home purchase

This deal just made the Echo Pop an essential smart home purchase

Jon Mundy 52 mins ago
The powerful M3 Apple iMac is now substantially discounted

The powerful M3 Apple iMac is now substantially discounted

Thomas Deehan 54 mins ago
Anker’s all-in-one power bank has dropped to a bargain price

Anker’s all-in-one power bank has dropped to a bargain price

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet price has been drastically reduced

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet price has been drastically reduced

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 FE has finally plunged to the ideal price

The Galaxy S23 FE has finally plunged to the ideal price

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This special code gets you £100 off a PS5

This special code gets you £100 off a PS5

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words