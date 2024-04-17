You can now get an iPhone SE for just £99

If you need a cheap iPhone, a spare iPhone or simply an inexpensive handset to give to a child then look no further than this incredible offer.

Right now you can get a refurbished iPhone SE 2020 for as little as £99 when you shop at Giffgaff. That £99 model is in full working condition but listed as ‘good’ from a cosmetic standpoint, so if you’d rather have a pristine-looking handset then you’re better off opting for a ‘like new’ model which costs just £169.

Just in case something happens to your main device, it’s always handy to have a spare around and if you’re also clued into the iOS ecosystem then it’ll be incredibly easy to transfer all of your apps, login details and any back-up data wirelessly. In order to nab the deal you have to add at least a £10 rolling SIM at the checkout, but this can be cancelled right away to avoid any future costs.

iPhone SE Mega Deal Giffgaff now has a handful of refurbished iPhone SE 2020 handsets in ‘good’ condition for just £99, as well as ‘like new’ models for only £169, giving you the chance to bag a spare iPhone on the cheap. Giffgaff

Refurbished

From £99 View Deal

Even though it has since been surpassed by the 2022 iPhone SE which brought 5G connectivity into the mix, the 2020 model shouldn’t be underestimated as it still has plenty of great features going for it.

For starters, you’re getting access to iOS at a significantly reduced cost. Not only does that bring with it all the simplicity that makes iOS such a joy to use, but it also lets you access some of Apple’s best apps on the go.

Apple News for instance is easily one of the best and most refined news apps out there, and it’s made even better with a News Plus subscription which gets you access to previously paywalled stories and top tier magazines like Variety and Men’s Health.

Even devlishly simple applications like Apple Wallet are intuitive to use and perfect for storing everything from reward cards to cinema tickets. Plus, if you throw a cheap Apple Watch into the mix, you can make use of the excellent Apple Health and Fitness apps to get a deeper insight into your workout routine.

As a final cherry on top, the iPhone SE is no slouch in the camera department. Even though it struggles somewhat in low-light conditions, it can take tons of eye-catching snaps during the day and it also benefits from the same video-capture prowess that Apple is renowned for, making it handy for any content creators.

For just £99, there’s a lot to like about the iPhone SE and if all you want is an affordable yet competent smartphone then you’d be hard pressed to find a better alternative around this price bracket.