You can now get an Amazon Echo for under £20

Whether you want to expand your smart home or take your first step into smart technology, this deal on the Echo Pop should not be missed. 

The Amazon Echo Pop is currently just £19.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, which is a massive 56% reduction off the £44.99 RRP.

Available in a choice of four colours including Charcoal, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal and Glacier White, the Echo Pop is a compact Bluetooth speaker that sits at the entry level of Amazon’s Echo range and naturally features the voice assistant, Alexa. 

Amazon’s Echo Pop is currently under £20

Save 56% on the Echo Pop and get the Alexa smart speaker for just £19.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £44.99
  • Now £19.99
View Deal

Alexa compatibility means you can control the device with just your voice. Simply ask Alexa to tell you the time or to play music through your preferred streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music, and you’ll hear the response clearly through the Echo Pop. 

You can even ask Alexa to turn on or off compatible smart home devices, such as light bulbs or your thermostat, without needing to get up. 

The Echo Pop can also be used to enable Alexa to set timers, read out the news headlines and even make calls to contacts who have a compatible Echo device.

For extra peace of mind, the Echo Pop is built with multiple layers of privacy protection and control, which includes a microphone off button. You’ll know when the Alexa is listening as its light bar will turn blue, so hitting this button means it can’t listen out for that “Alexa” call. 

Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluded that the Echo Pop is a “cool-looking smart speaker” and advises “if you’re after a basic smart speaker for general requests and smart home control, this speaker could work.”

If you’ve been keen to upgrade your smart home but want to do it on a budget, then this deal on the Amazon Echo Pop is worth snapping up.

