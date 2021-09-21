 large image

You can get over 50% off the Google Nest Hub using this code

The wonderfully sleek Google Nest Hub has just seen a massive price cut – now going for the low price of just £39.96.

This discount puts the Nest Hub at over 50% cheaper than its original launch price of £89.99, making it one of the best deals around right now for a proper smart display. Whether you plan on adding to your existing ecosystem or setting up a smart home for the first time, this is a great deal to go for.

Google Nest Hub Deal with code PURCHASE4LESS

Google Nest Hub Deal with code PURCHASE4LESS

The fantastic 4.5-star rated Google Nest Hub has plummeted in price, getting you easy access to Google Assistant and your connected smart home devices at a moment’s notice.

  • eBay
  • Was £89.99 at launch
  • Now £39.96
View Deal

The offer is currently available on like-new stock of the device from trusted seller Red Rock UK. These units were already discounted but thanks to the ongoing coupon PURCHASE4LESS on eBay, you can bring the price down even further to the previous quote. All you have to do is drop the code at the checkout and the offer is yours.

Within the range of Google Assistant powered smart devices, the Google Nest Hub stands as one of the best you can buy. The Hub came away with a high 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow detailing:

“The new Nest Hub (2nd gen) is still a great Google Assistant smart display, and it’s very well priced. If you want your first Google Assistant display or you want to add a second one into your home, then it’s great; if you’re looking for an upgrade, there’s not enough new here to convince me.”

As mentioned, the only major downside to the Nest Hub is that it doesn’t pack a ton of new features over its predecessor, but if you don’t have the original Home Hub in your collection then you won’t notice the negatives.

Having a dedicated display allows the Nest Hub to do a lot more than a smart speaker – letting you watch content at a moment’s notice, whilst also offering up touch controls and visual cues for your smart home.

Plus, that’s without mentioning all of the usual benefits that come from having an AI-enabled device around, such as controlling your smart lighting with just your voice, or getting the kettle boiling as soon as you wake up.

At just £39.96, the Google Nest Hub is an absolute bargain, so be sure to use the code PURCAHSE4LESS before it expires on September 23 (and the deal along with it).

