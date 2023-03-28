 large image

Get the Xiaomi Redmi 10 for just £99 with this limited-time Amazon deal

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

If you want to blag a smartphone with a 6.5-inch display, 5000mAh battery and a 50MP camera for less than £100, Amazon has got you covered. 

The smartphone in question is the budget-friendly Xiaomi Redmi 10 from 2022, which has dropped down from its regular £179 price to just £99 as part of Amazon’s limited-time Spring Sale. That’s a 45% saving on what looks to be a very competitively specced budget smartphone. 

Key specs include a quad-camera set-up with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide and dual 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography, a 5000mAh battery that should deliver decent battery life (it is the same capacity as top-end options like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, after all) and a 6.5-inch 90Hz display with a buttery smooth 90Hz refresh rate. 

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price Crash

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price Crash

If you’re looking to nab a new Android phone on the cheap then you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than Amazon’s price crash on the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179
  • Now £99
View Deal

Processor-wise you’re looking at MediaTek’s Helio G88 processor with clock speeds at up to 2.0GHz. It’s not the fastest around but it should still be serviceable in day-to-day use. You’ve got to sacrifice something at the budget end of the market after all.

The Redmi 10 (2022) is available in either 64 or 128GB of storage, with the larger capacity available as part of the limited-time Amazon deal. You’ll have to be quick though; Amazon’s sale only runs until tomorrow (Wednesday) evening at 23:59 GMT, so don’t hesitate if you’re tempted. 

It’s worth noting at this point that the deal is limited to the Carbon Gray model, with those wanting a Sea Blue or Pebble White finish having to pay the full RRP for the pleasure. 

Still, even in Carbon Gray, the Redmi 10 is a very tempting budget-focused smartphone that’s now near-irresistible at less than £100.

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

