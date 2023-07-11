Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

XGIMI’s super compact projector has a phenomenal Prime Day price cut

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

There’s a true avalanche of deals this Amazon Prime Day but one that truly stands out is this incredible price drop on the XGIMI Elfin mini projector.

This 1080p projector packs the full cinematic experience into a highly portable form factor, and while you’d usually be expected to part with £559 for the privilege, you can get the device for just £447 in the Prime Day sale. This means that Amazon Prime subscribers can save a massive 20% for a limited time.

If you want to make use of this incredible offer but you haven’t signed up for Prime yet then fear not as Amazon is still running a 30-day free trial of Prime for any new registered users. Just be aware that the deal is set to expire when Prime Day ends (midnight on July 12th) and that’s before considering the very real possibility that stock might not be around until then.

XGIMI Elfin Deal

XGIMI Elfin Deal

XGIMI’s portable Elfin projector has just taken a massive tumble in price for this year’s Prime Day sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £559
  • Now £447
View Deal

Back to the projector itself, the Elfin is one of XGIMI’s most impressive pieces of tech, condensing the company’s prowess for recreating the full cinematic experience at home into a lightweight chassis that’s easy to carry around, perfect for sleepovers or indulging in an outdoor movie night during your next camping trip.

The Elfin scored a high four-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ very own Home Tech Editor, David Ludlow, with praise afforded to the outstanding image quality and HDR support. In his verdict, David wrote:

“Most portable projectors are rather dim and quite limited in terms of where they can be used, but the XGIMI Elfin is a step up. It’s bright enough to achieve a large picture without having to resort to blackout measures, it produces a great picture, and its built-in speakers are good enough to fill a room, even if they lack a bit of excitement.”

At this price, you’d be hard pressed to find a portable projector that can match what the XGIMI Elfin is able to offer, so if you’ve been tempted to give your movie nights a step up then now’s the time to treat yourself with one of Prime Day’s best deals.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

