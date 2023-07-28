Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox’s must-play Guardians of the Galaxy game is under £10

The Xbox version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has just taken a major hit on price courtesy of Amazon.

The online retailer has dropped an unbelievable offer for the title, letting you nab Guardians of the Galaxy for just £9.97. Given that the game originally sold for upwards of £54.99 during its launch period, it’s almost worth buying a second time at that reduced price.

Even though the game is also available on the PS5, the offer only extends to the Xbox version of the game, but we’ll keep an eye out in case Amazon decides to price match its own deal.

While it features some of Marvel’s most iconic characters, the Guardians of the Galaxy game was a tad overlooked when it released, largely due to the negative press surrounding Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers. Having reviewed the former however, I can tell you that the two games are nothing alike.

One of the Xbox's best titles for Marvel fans has just taken a massive tumble in price, making it an absolute steal.

  • Amazon
  • Lowest Price Yet
  • Now £9.97
View Deal

While Avengers was something of a live-service grind, Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player only adventure with a brilliantly crafted narrative that even lets the player venture off onto different paths depending on the decisions they make.

The story goes to some unexpected places and without spoiling too much, I’d argue that it hits some emotional points that the films only wish they could match.

What ties it all together is the brilliant acting on part of the game’s cast which brings the titular Guardians to life. There’s an absurd amount of dialogue coded into the game with plenty of free flowing quips and conversation that occur as the Guardians explore tons of planets on their adventure.

It also helps that the title’s core gameplay is quite addictive, letting you swap between physical attacks and Peter Quill’s blasters to rack up some sweet combos. Plus, you can rely on the unique abilities of your teammates to pull of some ridiculous finishing moves.

Not only is it a must-have for existing fans of the Guardians, it’s just a great game in its own right and one that’s well worth picking up at this super low price.

