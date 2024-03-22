Wow, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just £249 right now

At one point in time it might have seemed impossible to get a foldable phone for a budget price, but that’s exactly what Giffgaff is offering up.

The retailer now has a handful of refurbished Galaxy Z Flip 4 units with prices starting at £249 for those in ‘good condition’, bumping up to £379 for ‘like new’. Regardless of which grading you go for, these are bargain prices for what is still a fairly recent foldable phone.

It’ll be a long time before we ever see brand new foldable phones with a RRP down this end of the smartphone market, so if you have been tempted to hop on the foldable bandwagon but didn’t want to deal with the high prices attached, now’s your chance to take a leap.

Even though the more recent Galaxy Z Flip 5 brought a handful of great features to the table including a larger cover display, the Z Flip 4 still has plenty to offer users in 2024. Right off the bat, the Z Flip 4 is still set to receive several years of software and security updates, so you’ll be covered on that front for good while yet.

You also get a minimum 12-months warranty which bumps up to 24-months if you go for the ‘like new’ option, offering up even more peace of mind in the off chance that you do encounter any issues.

Back to the phone at hand, because of its foldable form factor, the Z Flip 4 lets you re-enact the long-lost, mid-2000s brilliance of ending a call by snapping your phone shut, but its utility goes far beyond that.

Thanks to the cover display on the outside of the device, you can see right away if you have any notifications that are worthy of your attention, preventing the need to dive into your phone and mindlessly scroll through apps, giving you more time to enjoy your day in return.

You can even unfold the phone at a 90-degree angle to create a makeshift stand, perfect for taking selfies or any video calls on the go.

There’s a lot to like about what Samsung’s achieved on the Z Flip 4, and when it’s available for such a reduced price (it launched with a starting rate of £999), there’s never been a better time to pick one up.