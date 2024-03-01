Where to get Final Fantasy VII Rebirth cheapest

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally here, acting as the sequel to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the second entry in a planned trilogy.

Just like its predecessor, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a remake of a segment of the original game that launched back in 1997. Square Enix has updated the classic with modern visuals and revamped real-time combat.

Currently occupying an average critic rating of 92 (out of 100), Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the highest rated games of 2024 yet, so there’s no surprise to see so many people eager to start playing.

However, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth isn’t exactly cheap, with a price as high as £70 as some retailers. The good news is that you don’t have to pay that much, as various retailers are offering the PS5 game at a discount.

We’ve rounded up all of the best deals for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth below, so you can make sure you’re saving as much money as possible. Check out the best deals below:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth deals

Those are the best deals that you can find for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth right now, but we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we see more discounts for the PS5 epic.

And if you’d rather purchase the digital edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth instead, so you can start playing straight away, there’s a smart workaround where you can still get a juicy discount.

Over at ShopTo, you’re able to purchase two £35 PlayStation Store vouchers for just £32.85 each. That means you’ll be saving £4.30 on your purchase, effectively dropping the cost of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth down to £65.70.

That’s admittedly not as cheap as the deals you can find for the physical edition, but it’s still a discount worth taking advantage of if you’re adamant about going digital.